NFL Rumors: Patriots' Mac Jones Has Lost 'Vast Majority' of Locker Room After Week 10

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The internal support for quarterback Mac Jones from his New England Patriots teammates has eroded to a significant degree, according to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

"One team source estimated that at least 80 percent of the Patriots' locker room is out on Jones," Callahan reported Wednesday. "Another said the 'vast majority' of players are done with him. Both said the lack of belief spreads to both sides of the ball, with a shared sense that Jones' worst mistakes negate the best efforts of his teammates."

Especially in light of Callahan's report, there may be no coming back for Jones at this point.

From the outside, it looks as though head coach Bill Belichick has little to no faith in the 2021 first-round pick at this point. Otherwise, he wouldn't have benched his starting quarterback inside the final two minutes of New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts with the game on the line.

And it would be one thing if Belichick were a dissenting voice within the organization. In that scenario, you could talk yourself into the idea Jones would fare much better with a new coach on the sideline. Who's coaching the team becomes irrelevant when Jones' teammates are equally critical of him.

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski made the case for Jones to request an outright release to get a fresh start elsewhere:

You know you're down bad when the Cleveland Browns — the biggest QB graveyard in the league — are being floated as a better situation.