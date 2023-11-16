Knicks Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2023-24 NBA Season

He appears to be in the best shape of his career, and his level of defensive activity would leave you to believe that's exactly the case. If he isn't wreaking havoc above the rim, he's disrupting pick-and-roll plays by somehow containing both the ball-handler and the screener. He's rebounding more (11.7 per game) and fouling less (2.0) than ever, the second of which has afforded him the most floor time of his career (29.7 minutes).