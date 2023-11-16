Bulls Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2023-24 NBA Season

2 of 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If the Bulls were going to exceed expectations this season, they were most likely to do that on the strength of a Patrick Williams breakout.

Well, the No. 4 pick of the 2020 draft has fallen flat on his face, so it's no surprise this club has done the same.

It'd be one thing if he was merely plateauing, but he's actually backtracking toward the worst season of his career. If the campaign closed today, he'd average the fewest points of his career (6.3) while posting his worst shooting rates from the field (32.9) and from three (27).

With no evidence suggesting he'll snap out of this any time soon, it's possible the only thing that could help him get his career on track would be a ticket out of town.