Police: Surveillance Video Hasn't Shown Hit-and-Run Involving 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Surveillance footage has yet to emerge showing Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. in the alleged hit-and-run that has sidelined him indefinitely, according to Max Marin, Ximena Conde, and Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Oubre told police he was walking in the City Center district of downtown Philadelphia when a vehicle struck him with its driver-side mirror as he was crossing a street. However, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said in a statement that the department "currently does not have any video or photographic evidence that depicts this collision."

"We continue to work in hopes of gathering evidence and we encourage anyone who has information to reach out to our crash investigation unit," he said, per the Inquirer.

Marin, Conde and Pompey also interviewed two people who work close to the reported crash site. The pair "reviewed roughly two hours of footage from that evening on their work surveillance systems and did not see the crash."

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. The Inquirer cited a source who said "Oubre may not have provided an accurate account of where the crash allegedly occurred."

According to the Inquirer, "Gripp emphasized that police have not accused Oubre of anything."

Oubre was diagnosed with a fractured rib along with hip and leg injuries stemming from the reported crash. The Sixers said the 27-year-old wasn't expected to miss the remainder of the NBA season, but a timeline for his return was unclear.

The Inquirer reported Wednesday that Philly "is hopeful that he could return within weeks now, rather than months."