Bears' Justin Fields to Return From Thumb Injury vs. Lions After 4-Week Absence

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been removed from the injury report and will return to the field on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The third-year quarterback has missed the last four games with a dislocated thumb in his right (throwing) hand. The Bears went 2-2 without Fields in the lineup as undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent performed far more capably than anyone expected.

Fields has thrown for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns against six interceptions this season. Before suffering the thumb injury, he had eight touchdown passes in his previous two games and appeared to be on the verge of a breakout.

With the Bears potentially holding two top-five picks and Caleb Williams and Drake Maye looking like franchise quarterbacks on paper, Fields' health is paramount. A year ago, Chicago traded out of the top spot in the draft to land several future picks and attempt to build around Fields.