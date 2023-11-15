Marcus Smart Talks Grizzlies Struggles amid Celtics' 8-2 Start: 'It's Been Hard'

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Marcus Smart went from one of the best teams in the NBA to a team that is struggling mightily to open the 2023-24 season when he was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that also included the Washington Wizards during the offseason.

The Celtics are off to an 8-2 start in part thanks to Kristaps Porziņģis, who was acquired by Boston in the Smart deal, but the Grizzlies have begun the year 2-9.

Understandably, that transition hasn't been easy, as Smart told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina:

"It's been hard, especially when you're not used to losing and with this team. Last year, they were the No. 2 seed and were used to winning. There weren't many games that they lost. So it's about understanding that it's okay that you're losing and that you can still have fun and be happy. Things are going to be okay. For this team, it's huge to be able to have fun and play even when things aren't going well. When we have the right mindset, things starts to go right."

Smart has given the Grizzlies quality minutes thus far, averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 11 games while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and 29.5 percent from deep.