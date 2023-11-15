Warriors' Steph Curry 'Absolutely' Wants to Own NBA Team After Retirement

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry has a long way to go before he finishes his NBA career, but he knows what he wants to do when he retires.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson, Curry said on the latest episode of Dubs Talk that he "absolutely" hopes to one day own an NBA team or be a member of an ownership group.

"Understanding the business and how the NBA is run, what all goes into this huge behemoth of an operation, it fascinates you to understand, where's the future headed? The league has changed so much in the 15 years I've been in and hopefully I'll be still playing for a good while," Curry said. "But to know that you can be a part of an ownership group that is ushering the NBA into hopefully its super prime, and from viewership to basketball-related income that's coming in and to look at where the league can possibly expand -- I know there are hints and rumors around [Las] Vegas, possibly Seattle, other cities that are kind of positioning to be the 31st, 32nd team in the league and what that looks like."

Curry is not alone in his thought process. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also expressed a desire to be an NBA owner after he calls it a career, and he went further to say his goal is to bring an expansion team to Las Vegas. If Curry or James achieve their goal, they would be joining the likes of former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill, who are minority owners with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks, respectively.

"I just want to be a part of an ownership group that is as excited as I would be to obviously win, be in a position where you're connecting with the community and the fan base the way that we have here in the Bay Area and with all the things that I've learned over the course of these 15 years playing and what I still have to learn about how the whole operation continues to work and grow, I could add some value there for sure," Curry said.

The 35-year-old also said he believes it's important to add diversity to the ownership ranks. After Michael Jordan sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets over the summer, there are no Black owners in the NBA and only one Black owner in any of the four major American sports leagues. Curry is hoping that changes at some point.