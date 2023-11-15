Mark Jackson Won't Call Games for MSG After Knicks Reportedly Ban Him from Team Plane

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former NBA guard Mark Jackson will no longer call New York Knicks games on MSG Network due to a disagreement about his travel arrangements, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Marchand shared a brief statement from an MSG spokesman, "We weren't able to work something out this season."

Jackson had been a lead voice during ESPN's NBA broadcast before the company laid him off in July amid wider changes to its coverage of the league. Marchand reported he agreed in principle to a deal with MSG Network that would've seen him work a limited number of games.

However, the Knicks reportedly intervened, with team president Leon Rose deciding Jackson wouldn't be allowed to travel on the team plane or bus or stay at the team hotel. Jackson's past history with Knicks assistant coach Darren Erman was the reason behind Rose's choice, per Marchand.

Erman was on Jackson's staff with the Golden State Warriors for three seasons. Jackson fired him in April 2014 for allegedly recording conversations with Warriors players and coaches without their knowledge.

Jackson referenced the story during a 2016 ESPN telecast when he and his broadcasters were addressing how D'Angelo Russell had released a video of Los Angeles Lakers teammate Nick Young saying he had cheated on his then-fiancée. Jackson said Russell "very well one day could be an associate head coach in this league."