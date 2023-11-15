Doc Rivers Shades James Harden's 76ers Fit While Praising Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Suffice it to say there is no love lost between Doc Rivers and James Harden.

The former Philadelphia 76ers coach again threw shade Harden's way during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast during a conversation about how well Tyrese Maxey has fit as the lead ball-handler alongside Joel Embiid.

Simmons: "I just like the fit of [Tyrese] Maxey next to [Embiid] more than Harden."

Rivers: [laughing] "Yeah, me too."

The Sixers are off to an 8-2 start, with Maxey ascending into All-Star-caliber play next to Embiid. Maxey is averaging 28.4 points, 7.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds per night while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and relentlessly attacking the basket with his off-the-dribble speed.

Simmons and Rivers acknowledged the Sixers play with better pace as Maxey has taken over the lead ball-handler role from Harden, who was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers last month after a falling out with the organization. Harden preferred to grind out possessions in the halfcourt and dictate the offense, while the ball has—at least thus far—moved more smoothly with Maxey at the helm.

"You're a prisoner of your style," Rivers said. "...Tyrese, you knew this was going to happen. I said that he was going to have a breakout year. Now, I did say it with the knowledge that I felt James wasn't going to be there. I wouldn't have made that prediction the other way because he wouldn't have the ball in his hands.

"Tyrese Maxey is a fastbreak. He puts so much pressure on you. If you look at some of the games without James last year, with him pushing the ball. Where I think he's made his biggest improvement, though, he's passing. He's making plays. That was his final step."