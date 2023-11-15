Zach Lavine Addresses Bulls Trade Rumors amid Lakers, 76ers Buzz: It's 'a Business'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls veteran Zach LaVine isn't getting caught up in the trade rumors amid reports linking him to the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, among others.

"This is a business, man," LaVine said of the trade rumors, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. "We've dealt with a lot more than people talking in the media. There's been a lot more than that. Obviously, there was some news in the media. But we're grown men. We're a professional business. We know how to handle that."

LaVine added when asked if he wants to play elsewhere:

"If we need to talk about that at a time, you know … right now is not that time to really talk about that. Play the Orlando Magic (Wednesday), try and get a win. If something comes obviously out later on that will be the time I talk about it.

"I mean, I think it's a combination of things where if you're in a losing situation or a place you're not winning games, people are frustrated. From players to the front office, the coaches … we're not happy because we're not winning. It's not a bad thing, but it's just the nature of the business. More things come up when you're not in a winning environment."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.