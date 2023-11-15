NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Likely to Sign Contract by Thanksgiving; Rangers Out of Mix

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Patrick Kane could be back on the ice in the near future.

The three-time Stanley Cup is expected to sign an NHL contract by Thanksgiving amid rehab from hip surgery, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

However, Kane is not expected to return to the New York Rangers, who "have never been in the mix for the right wing," Brooks added.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.