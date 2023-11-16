NFL Picks Week 11 Best Early Player Props to Bet Before Odds Shift

2 of 4

John Fisher/Getty Images

Coming into the 2023 season, second-year receiver Christian Watson was expected to be the Green Bay Packers' No. 1 receiver and Jordan Love's top target. However, Love and Watson have struggled to get on the same page this season.



According to Pro Football Reference, Watson has provided a passer rating of only 37.8 when targeted this year, and five of his targets have resulted in interceptions.



Over the past few weeks, rookie Jayden Reed seems to be emerging as a wideout Love trusts. He's topped 80 receiving yards in two of the past three games and finished Week 10 with five catches, 84 yards and a touchdown.



Reed is -115 to reach 36 receiving yards against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he should.



At 3-6, the Packers aren't completely out of the playoff race, and they'll need to lean on Love if they hope to get to 4-6. While the Chargers have been merely average at stopping the run (4.1 yards per carry allowed), they've been terrible against the pass.

