Ageless LeBron James Should Incentivize Lakers to Act amid Zach LaVine Trade Rumors

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A little more than a month stands between LeBron James and his 39th birthday.

You'd never know it by watching the Los Angeles Lakers superstar play, though. His stats still rank among the best in the business, and he feels his skill set is as strong as ever.

"I don't [feel 38]. I'm just going out there and playing free," James told reporters after Tuesday's 134-107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. "Free basketball. I feel like it's not anything that I can not do, that I did in my twenties out on the basketball floor."

The longevity of James, the league's all-time leading scorer, might be his defining strength and remains incredible to watch.

And yet, even if he doesn't feel his age, he still is his age. So, you'd wish the Lakers weren't as reliant on him as they have been, since he simply can't offer the reliability he once did.

Statistically speaking, no one means more to L.A. than James. The Lakers go from outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per 100 possessions with him to being outscored by 14.2 points per 100 possessions without him, per NBA.com. The offense particularly falls apart when he needs a breather, falling an even 13 points per 100 possessions.

As impressive as it is to see James still have this kind of impact in his 21st season, he clearly needs more help. The Lakers may have just found a way to provide him that assistance, too.

Zach LaVine, a two-time All-Star, might be up for grabs.

He and the Chicago Bulls have shown "increased openness ... about exploring a trade," per Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. The same report noted the Lakers are among the teams "expected to have a level of interest."

Just how much interest L.A. should have may be up for debate, but there is a clear and compelling need for someone with LaVine's ability. He hasn't been as productive—by volume or efficiency—as normal so far, but his 21.9 points per game would still rank third on the Lakers.

He could be incredible as a third option for this club, provided his slow start has more to do with the limitations of the Chicago Bulls' roster than it does any decline in his game. If he plays like he can, he could be an offensive asset, since he could thrive alongside James and Anthony Davis but also keep things humming when they sit.

While some might note LaVine hasn't won much during his NBA career—his first nine seasons yielded all of one playoff trip—he's also never had the kind of help he'd have in Hollywood. His shot-making and finishing would shine with a playmaker like James. LaVine's defensive shortcomings could also be masked by an interior anchor like Davis.

LaVine could be the high-level third option this offense currently lacks. And he'd be awesome in that role. His past four seasons all delivered per-game averages of at least 24 points, four assists and 2.5 three-pointers. Per StatHead, only four other players can claim the same: Luka Dončić, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving, James' old championship co-star.

L.A.'s interest surely comes down to cost here, but there are reason to think it won't be too prohibitive. Between LaVine's colossal contract, limitations as a player and some previous injury problems, he's far from a risk-free addition, which should be reflected in his trade value.