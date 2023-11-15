Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Unlikely' to Pursue Bulls Star amid 76ers Buzz

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly not expected to pursue a trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs were linked to LaVine before he signed a five-year, $215.16 million contract with the Bulls last year, but a league source said they are "unlikely" to attempt to trade for him.

Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Bulls have "increased openness" toward the idea of trading LaVine, and that the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are expected to have interest in the two-time All-Star.

After reaching the playoffs in 2021-22, the Bulls went just 40-42 last season and missed the playoffs, and they are off to a 4-7 start so far this season.

LaVine played a significant role in helping the Bulls go from a cellar-dwelling team to a playoff contender in recent years, as he showed major growth after the Bulls acquired him from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the Jimmy Butler trade in 2017.

After showing immense potential in Minnesota and early in his tenure with the Bulls, LaVine was named an All-Star for the first time in 2020-21 when he averaged a career-high 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

LaVine's numbers dipped a bit the following season, but he still earned his second straight All-Star nod with averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

He put up similar numbers again last season, but his production is largely down through 11 games this season due to a lack of shooting efficiency.

LaVine's 21.9 points per game represent his lowest scoring average since 2017-18, plus he is putting up 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Also, his 2.3 three-pointers made per game are his fewest since 2018-19.

After shooting 50.7 percent from the field in 2020-21, 47.6 percent in 2021-22 and 48.5 percent last season, he is shooting just 40.9 percent so far this season.

While the Bulls are struggling as a team, the Mavs are off to an 8-3 start, which is good for third place in the Western Conference.

Dallas disappointingly missed the playoffs last season, but the combination of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving is firing on all cylinders so far this season, while Tim Hardaway Jr., Grant Williams and others have been quality complementary pieces.