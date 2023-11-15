X

    Schultz: Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Start for Browns vs. Steelers amid Watson Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 15, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 01: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

    The Cleveland Browns will start Dorian Thompson-Robinson ahead of PJ Walker for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

    Thompson-Robinson will replace Deshaun Watson, who requires season-ending surgery to address a shoulder injury.

    Cleveland Browns @Browns

    Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. <a href="https://t.co/W79ku2xzND">pic.twitter.com/W79ku2xzND</a>

    The 2023 fifth-round pick has appeared in three games, throwing for 130 yards and three interceptions on 37 attempts.

