Schultz: Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Start for Browns vs. Steelers amid Watson Injury

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will start Dorian Thompson-Robinson ahead of PJ Walker for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

Thompson-Robinson will replace Deshaun Watson, who requires season-ending surgery to address a shoulder injury.

The 2023 fifth-round pick has appeared in three games, throwing for 130 yards and three interceptions on 37 attempts.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.