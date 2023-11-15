Schultz: Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Start for Browns vs. Steelers amid Watson Injury

Schultz: Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Start for Browns vs. Steelers amid Watson InjuryNovember 15, 2023
Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images
The Cleveland Browns will start Dorian Thompson-Robinson ahead of PJ Walker for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
Thompson-Robinson will replace Deshaun Watson, who requires season-ending surgery to address a shoulder injury.
The 2023 fifth-round pick has appeared in three games, throwing for 130 yards and three interceptions on 37 attempts.
