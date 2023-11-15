Report: Panthers' Brian Burns Expected to Get Franchise Tag in 2024 NFL Free Agency

Report: Panthers' Brian Burns Expected to Get Franchise Tag in 2024 NFL Free AgencyNovember 15, 2023
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly likely to use their franchise tag on star pass rusher Brian Burns this offseason.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Burns would have a "massive" market in free agency, but the Panthers are almost certain to not allow him to become a free agent. That would give the two sides an exclusive negotiation window to reach a long-term deal, but all bets would be off if a deal is not reached by next July.
Burns has been a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons and could be on his way to a third straight trip.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.