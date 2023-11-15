Report: Panthers' Brian Burns Expected to Get Franchise Tag in 2024 NFL Free Agency

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly likely to use their franchise tag on star pass rusher Brian Burns this offseason.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Burns would have a "massive" market in free agency, but the Panthers are almost certain to not allow him to become a free agent. That would give the two sides an exclusive negotiation window to reach a long-term deal, but all bets would be off if a deal is not reached by next July.

Burns has been a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons and could be on his way to a third straight trip.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.