Kirk Cousins Rumors: Falcons Linked as Potential Landing Spot for Vikings QB in FA

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins recovers from his torn Achilles, there's reportedly a chance that he won't be in a Minnesota Vikings uniform for much longer.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that there is speculation that Cousins, who is set to enter free agency and can't be franchise-tagged, could wind up with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

"I've started asking teams about this, and Atlanta comes up fairly often," Fowler stated. "The Falcons have improved their roster and need a quarterback to bring it all together. What coach Arthur Smith does on offense meshes with Cousins' ability to utilize play-action. Cousins would find comfort in Atlanta's talented roster of playmakers, similar to what he had in Minnesota. The chance to win is there."

Fowler also pointed out that while Cousins is likely to be "expensive," he's set to turn 36 in August and will be on his fifth NFL contract, which should give the Falcons some negotiating leverage. The team is set to have $36 million in cap space and "should be able to handle his potential deal."

Fowler further noted that even though "multiple people" around the NFL "consider Atlanta a sensible spot for Cousins," there is still a belief that "staying in Minnesota is still on the table." Regardless of where he lands, he's projected to secure a deal similar to the one veteran quarterback Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints this past offseason.

"Teams I've talked to project a Derek Carr-like market ($37.5 million annually) with stronger guarantees, though perhaps not the fully guaranteed deals that Cousins has enjoyed in the past," Fowler stated.

Cousins' season came to an end on Oct. 29 in a matchup against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. Prior to tearing his Achilles, he was performing at a high level this season with 2,331 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 69.5 percent of his passes, his highest completion percentage since 2019.