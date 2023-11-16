NBA Trade Ideas to Jumpstart 5 Inevitable Tank Jobs

3 of 5

Indiana Pacers receive: Alex Caruso

Chicago Bulls receive: Isaiah Jackson, Ben Sheppard, Jordan Nwora, a 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected) and a 2030 first-round pick swap

While it's interesting to hear the Bulls are showing "increased openness" to a Zach LaVine trade, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real story is whether Chicago is willing to talk shop on Caruso. LaVine may have more accolades and name recognition, but Caruso is someone who might (should?) be on the radar of every win-now shopper.

This would be an aggressive offer for a 29-year-old non-star, but Caruso will fetch far more in a trade than his box scores would lead you to believe. His low-maintenance, high-energy game would fit anywhere, but the 2022-23 All-Defensive first-teamer would look particularly appealing in the Circle City, where the Pacers have the Association's best offense and third-worst defense.

"He's our Ray Lewis," Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan told ESPN's Jamal Collier. "He's the Deion Sanders. He's the Charles Woodson. He definitely is one of those great, vocalist, communicators and competitors when it comes to that end of the ball."

Between Caruso and Myles Turner, the Pacers would have a lockdown perimeter stopper and an elite paint protector. That might be enough to make this at least a league-average defense, which in turn would transform Indy's high-octane attack from a League Pass favorite to one that potentially impacts the championship race. If the Pacers feel they're that close to a breakthrough, they can absolutely justify this cost.

The Bulls, meanwhile, would officially enter tank mode if they make a Caruso trade. Again, that might seem like a strong take given his stature among casual fans, but he isn't expensive ($9.5 million this season) and is hugely helpful for the defense and culture. If Chicago would rather flip him for picks and prospects, that would be the clearest indicator this franchise is fully in asset-accumulation mode.