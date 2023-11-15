CM Punk Fuels WWE Rumors, Latest on Survivor Series WarGames and McIntyre's Heel Turn

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling.

Punk Teases WWE, AEW Returns

Amid rumors and speculation that he could return to WWE or AEW in the near future, CM Punk got the wrestling world talking Tuesday with his Instagram posts.

In a post on his Instagram Stories (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Punk referenced both WWE and AEW. Punk wrote that he was "just working out," but there were plenty of Easter eggs for wrestling fans to discuss.

Punk included the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs," which is the theme song of WWE's upcoming Survivor Series premium live event. That show will take place on Nov. 25 in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

The post also said that Punk had burned 666 calories, which is a clear reference to the idea of Punk possibly being revealed as the mysterious "devil" character in AEW.

A subsequent Punk post featured the promo video for Hell in a Cell 2012 in which Punk was made to look like a devil:

In recent weeks, a masked figure and their group of cronies have been launching attacks in AEW, and the leader has adorned the devil mask that MJF famously introduced.

Adam Cole has been the most popular theory regarding the identity of the devil, but there has also been speculation that it could be Punk.

It seems unlikely since AEW released Punk from his contract in September after he was involved in a reported backstage confrontation with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at All In.

While it would be an all-time great swerve and surprise, AEW has already had multiple issues with Punk and it is difficult to envision the company bringing him back so quickly.

Punk is one of the best all-around performers and biggest draws in pro wrestling, so he brings no shortage of positives to the table, but signing him is also a risk WWE, AEW and all other companies will have to weigh.

WWE to Reportedly Reveal Final WarGames Member Before Survivor Series

WWE is reportedly planning to announce a fifth member of the babyface WarGames team prior to next weekend's Survivor Series premium live event.

Last week, WWE announced that The Judgment Day would take on the team of world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso in a WarGames match at Survivor Series.

A new wrinkle was added this week on Raw when Drew McIntyre shocked the WWE Universe by aligning himself with The Judgment Day and costing Rhodes and Uso in their WWE Tag Team Championship match.

Although it hasn't been officially announced, WWE figures to add McIntyre to The Judgment Day's WarGames team, meaning the opponents will need another member as well.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the fifth member will be announced before Survivor Series rather than keeping it a surprise until the time of the match.

Fightful (h/t Upton) previously reported that the longstanding plan was for McIntyre to be part of The Judgment Day's team and for a returning Randy Orton to join the faces, marking his first match in about a year and a half.

According to Fightful, WWE intends to announce Orton's inclusion before Survivor Series in order to curtail any thought that Punk could be a surprise addition to the match in his hometown of Chicago.

Details on WWE Turning McIntyre Heel

McIntyre's attitude has clearly been evolving in recent months, and things finally came to a head on Raw when he screwed over Rhodes and Uso before shaking Rhea Ripley's hand.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Jenkins), WWE had been planning for McIntyre to turn heel for "at least a couple of months."

The first signs of a McIntyre heel turn came when he was adamantly against Jey Uso joining Monday Night Raw based on the fact that Uso was part of The Bloodline when he was screwed over during his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

While the likes of Rhodes and Zayn went to bat for Uso and backed him up during his conflict with The Judgment Day, McIntyre was reluctant at best.

During the build toward the World Heavyweight Championship match between McIntyre and Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, Ripley tried to offer The Judgment Day's services to one of them in order to secure a victory.

Neither of them ended up biting on the offer, and Rollins beat McIntyre clean in an excellent match.

On Monday's Raw, McIntyre congratulated Rollins on his win and shook his hand, but with Rollins and Zayn banned from the arena for the Tag Team Championship main event, McIntyre showed back up and helped The Judgment Day retain.

It is unclear if McIntyre is part of The Judgment Day or if he simply has an arrangement with them, but the evolution of his character should be among the most compelling things on WWE programming in the coming weeks.