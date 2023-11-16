NHL Power Rankings: Boston Bruins Grab Top Spot, Devils Plummet Without Jack Hughes

0 of 32

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Back where they belong.

Well, to the fans on the North End anyway.

The Boston Bruins ran roughshod over both the NHL and B/R's weekly Power Rankings during the 2022-23 regular season and they seem ready to do so again thanks to a 12-1-2 record through 15 games that's left them first in both the standings and the balloting.

Coach Jim Montgomery's team was a unanimous pick of the voters this week, displacing the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights after their four-week run at No. 1. The champs fell into a tie for second with the surging New York Rangers and the top five was completed by the Dallas Stars in fourth and the Vancouver Canucks in fifth.

Among the week's biggest tumblers were the New Jersey Devils, whose plummet from eighth to 17th coincided with the absence of star forward Jack Hughes. He's been sidelined since November 3 with an upper-body injury but remains 10th in the league with 20 points.

Scroll through to see where your favorite team wound up