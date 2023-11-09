NHL

    NHL Power Rankings: Vancouver Canucks Crash League's Upper Echelon

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIINovember 9, 2023

    0 of 32

      VANCOUVER, CANADA - NOVEMBER 4: Head coach Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks looks on from the bench during their NHL game against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Arena on November 4, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

      For those unfamiliar with the Vancouver Canucks, let's just say that the fan experience since they joined the NHL in 1970 hasn't always been friendly.

      Canada's westernmost team has reached the playoffs at a 54 percent clip across 52 seasons and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final on three occasions, but haven't hoisted the prized chalice and have spent recent days on the outside looking in with three straight misses.

      But the times may be a-changing in British Columbia.

      The arrival of coach Rick Tocchet last season triggered a 20-12-4 run down the stretch, and the momentum has continued into 2023-24, with a 9-2-1 start getting the team to third overall and within shouting distance of the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division.

      "If you don't meet the demands, you're going to know about it," forward Dakota Joshua told The Province. "If you're doing well, (Tocchet) is going to support you as well.

      "I really like his straight-shooter mentality. We all want that. We don't want to be fed something that's not true, so I love that."

      And whaddya know? The voting panel for the B/R Power Rankings is into him, too.

      The Canucks got top-five votes across the board, and it was good enough to get them a lofty No. 4 perch in this week's 32-to-1 listing. The Golden Knights are still on top despite a Wednesday loss to the on-fire Los Angeles Kings, and the upper tier is rounded out by the Boston Bruins in second, New York Rangers in third and yet another Pacific team, the Kings, in fifth.

      Scroll through to see where your favorite team wound up and drop a rankings thought of your own in the comments.

      NOTE: Votes compiled ahead of Wednesday's games.

    32. San Jose Sharks

    1 of 32

      SAN JOSE, CA - NOVEMBER 02: Sharks players watch the action during the NHL professional men's hockey game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks on November 2, 2023 at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 32

      Overall Record: 1-10-1

      It had to happen eventually, right? That eventually was Tuesday night for the Sharks, who ended an 0-10-1 run to open the season with a 2-1 defeat of visiting Philadelphia. San Jose was getting uncomfortably close to the worst start in league history, which came when the New York Rangers started 0-14 with a tie in 1943-44.

    31. Edmonton Oilers

    2 of 32

      EDMONTON, AB - NOVEMBER 04: Edmonton Oilers Goalie Jack Campbell (36) takes a moment after a Nashville goal in the second period of the Edmonton Oilers game versus the Nashville Predators on November 4, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 29

      Overall Record: 2-8-1

      Go ahead and take a bow if you had "Jack Campbell sent to minors and Jay Woodcroft on the hot seat after 11 games" in your Hockey Doomsday Pool for 2023-24. And if the Oilers manage to lose to the Sharks on Thursday night in San Jose, don't be surprised if Ken Holland starts ghosting calls from ownership, too.

    30. Chicago Blackhawks

    3 of 32

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 24: Corey Perry #94 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Boston Bruins during the second period at the United Center on October 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
      Michael Reaves/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 30

      Overall Record: 4-7-0

      Players-only meetings yield mixed results, so we'll see what happens to the Blackhawks after they held one following a loss to New Jersey on Sunday, a day after they'd beaten Florida. "Essentially just being accountable and playing with the system we've installed through training camp and through the first few games of the season," forward Corey Perry said.

    29. Calgary Flames

    4 of 32

      CALGARY, AB - NOVEMBER 07: Calgary Flames Right Wing Blake Coleman (20) scores a goal against Nashville Predators Goalie Juuse Saros (74) during the third period of an NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators on November 7, 2023, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 31

      Overall Record: 4-7-1

      A six-game losing skid was a nightmare in Calgary, but the Flames have shown some mettle with two straight victories, including a Tuesday win against Nashville in which they scored four straight goals after allowing the first two. "Confidence is a big thing in this league," forward Blake Coleman said, "and it makes a big difference."

    28. Ottawa Senators

    5 of 32

      OTTAWA, CANADA - NOVEMBER 02: Brady Tkachuk #7 of the Ottawa Senators skates during warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Kings at Canadian Tire Centre on November 2, 2023 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The Los Angeles Kings defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
      Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 20

      Overall Record: 5-6-0

      A 4-6 start through 10 games isn't what the Senators had in mind, but it's not nearly time for panic in the locker room according to Brady Tkachuk. "It's frustrating that we're facing a ton of adversity right now," he said, "but in here there's no quit and there never has been." A 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday could be the start of something in the Canadian capital.

    27. Nashville Predators

    6 of 32

      VANCOUVER, CANADA - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Andrew Brunette of the Nashville Predators looks on from the bench during their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena October 31, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 25

      Overall Record: 5-7-0

      Blowing a two-goal lead in a 4-2 loss to Calgary on Tuesday wasn't just a third defeat in four games, it left a particularly bad taste in the mouth of coach Andrew Brunette. "This is really the first one I walked away or stepped back and was really disappointed in our group," he said.

    26. Columbus Blue Jackets

    7 of 32

      COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 28: Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up before a game against the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena on October 28, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)
      Jason Mowry/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 27

      Overall Record: 4-5-3

      A pedestrian start to the season is creating some controversy around second-year Blue Jacket Johnny Gaudreau, who was benched for the final 16 minutes of a loss to Washington on Saturday. Two days later, he was a minus-2 in 19:58 of ice time in an OT loss to Florida, the team's sixth in seven games.

    25. Philadelphia Flyers

    8 of 32

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 25: Aaron Dell #30 of the San Jose Sharks looks to make a save as Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to get a shot off in the first period at Wells Fargo Center on February 25, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
      Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 19

      Overall Record: 5-7-1

      The Flyers became the dubious victims of San Jose's first win of the season on Tuesday and some blame could be laid at the feet of special teams, which included a 0-for-4 performance on the power play. "Five-on-five we played well," center Sean Couturier said. "Special teams are really killing us right now." Their 8.9 percent success rate through 13 games is second-worst in the NHL.

    24. Seattle Kraken

    9 of 32

      TEMPE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 07: Jaden Schwartz #17 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of the game at Mullett Arena on November 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 22

      Overall Record: 4-6-3

      Expectations for Jaden Schwartz were mild after a 40-point season in 2022-23 but he's produced nine points in a seven-game point streak and has 11 in 13 games. On the flip side, reigning Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers has just six points, all assists, after producing 57 in 80 games as a rookie.

    23. Pittsburgh Penguins

    10 of 32

      ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Referee Trevor Hanson escorts Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins off the ice after an injury during the second period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on November 07, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
      Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 26

      Overall Record: 5-6-0

      A puck to the face of goaltender Tristan Jarry led to just the fifth shared shutout in franchise history when the Penguins beat Anaheim, 2-0, on Tuesday. Jarry had his mask knocked loose in a collision, then left the game after the shot from Ryan Strome. Magnus Hellberg finished the gem and coach Mike Sullivan said Jarry is still being evaluated.

    22. Montreal Canadiens

    11 of 32

      MONTREAL, CANADA - MARCH 21: Head coach of the Montreal Canadiens Martin St-Louis watches the warm-ups from the bench against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Centre Bell on March 21, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
      Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 13

      Overall Record: 5-5-2

      A sudden 0-3-1 stretch has brought the surprising Canadiens back to earth after a 5-2-1 start and it has coach Martin St. Louis pondering his group's mettle. "We're a bit of a fragile team right now," he said after a loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. "We've lost a bit of confidence."

    21. St. Louis Blues

    12 of 32

      ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 4: Pavel Buchnevich #89 of the St. Louis Blues takes a shot against the Montreal Canadiens on November 4 2023 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 28

      Overall Record: 5-5-1

      Things are all over the board in St. Louis, where center Robert Thomas has scored in four straight games, while winger Pavel Buchnevich has scored just once in nine. He had 26 in 63 games last season. "I'm just awful. I'm just awful all season," he said. "I don't know what to say."

    20. Minnesota Wild

    13 of 32

      ELMONT, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Vinni Lettieri #10 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates his second period goal against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on November 07, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
      Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 23

      Overall Record: 5-5-2

      Twenty-seven Marc-Andre Fleury saves beat the New York Islanders and made it two straight victories for the Wild as they erase any lingering stench from a four-game (0-3-1) skid. "We've been building on our strengths, which is being a forechecking team and taking what's there," forward Vinni Lettieri said. "As you can see, when we do that, we're hard to play against."

    19. Washington Capitals

    14 of 32

      WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 4: Charlie Lindgren #79 of the Washington Capitals watches the play as he defends his net during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena on November 4, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images)
      John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 18

      Overall Record: 5-4-2

      Heading into Wednesday, timely offense and solid goaltending have been the recent recipe for the Capitals, who defeated Columbus 2-1 for a fourth win in five games. They'd scored just 19 goals in 10 games but got 34 saves from a returning Charlie Lindgren in his first game in more than three weeks. An overtime loss to a solid Panthers team shouldn't hurt their momentum too much.

    18. Arizona Coyotes

    15 of 32

      TEMPE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 07: Matias Maccelli #63 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of the game at Mullett Arena on November 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 24

      Overall Record: 6-5-1

      The Coyotes won't return home until November 20 but they are heading into the five-game trip on a roll, having gone 3-1-1 in their last five including a shootout defeat of Seattle on Tuesday. "Even when you don't have your A-game, you need to find a way to crawl in and dig deep and find a way to win the game," coach Andre Tourigny said, "and I think we did that."

    17. Buffalo Sabres

    16 of 32

      RALEIGH, NC - NOVEMBER 07: Buffalo Sabres Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) stretches to deflect a shot from Carolina Hurricanes Center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) during the game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes on November 7, 2023 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 21

      Overall Record: 6-6-1

      It's another week on the development curve for goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, whose three starts in November have included 38 saves on 40 shots, 14 saves on 19 shots, and 24 saves on 27 shots and yielded a win at Philadelphia, a home loss to Philadelphia and an OT loss at Carolina.

    16. New York Islanders

    17 of 32

      ELMONT, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Noah Dobson #8 of the New York Islanders defends against Matt Boldy #12 and Brock Faber #7 of the Minnesota Wild during the first period at UBS Arena on November 07, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
      Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 14

      Overall Record: 5-3-3

      Finishing games has been an issue of late for the Islanders, who've gone 1-1-2 in their last four while being outscored 7-2 in the third period. "We're shooting ourselves in the foot a bit in the third period," defenseman Noah Dobson said. "Last couple of games we played a really good 40 (minutes)."

    15. Anaheim Ducks

    18 of 32

      ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Trevor Zegras #11 of the Anaheim Ducks collides with Tristan Jarry #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of a game at Honda Center on November 07, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
      Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 17

      Overall Record: 7-5-0

      All good things come to an end and that included Anaheim's recent win streak, which reached six games before a 2-0 loss to visiting Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Ducks had rallied in the third period for five of those wins but couldn't keep the mojo going in spite of a 7-1 edge in shots over the last half of the third against the Penguins.

    14. Winnipeg Jets

    19 of 32

      WINNIPEG, CANADA - OCTOBER 24: Alex Iafallo #9 of the Winnipeg Jets gets set during a second period face-off against the St. Louis Blues at the Canada Life Centre on October 24, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 16

      Overall Record: 6-4-2

      The settling-in process has ticked up for winger Alex Iafallo, who arrived to Winnipeg via an offseason trade and has six points in his last three games after having just four in his first nine. The Jets have ticked up as a whole, too, with a 12 of a possible 16 points in their last eight games.

    13. Florida Panthers

    20 of 32

      COLUMBUS, OHIO - APRIL 1: Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers high-fives his teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on April 1, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 15

      Overall Record: 7-4-1

      The Panthers were effective early and late against Columbus, scoring three times in the first 6:09 and ultimately winning in overtime. It was their second-fastest three-goal start in the last eight years. "It started off good, we let them back in it," forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "But there are no bad wins."

    12. Detroit Red Wings

    21 of 32

      NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings skates with the puck against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on November 7, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 9

      Overall Record: 7-5-1

      As the power play goes, so go the Red Wings. Detroit was 12-for-29 in its first seven games while going 5-1-1, but has skidded to 2-for-27 in the last six while the record has dipped to 2-4-0. On the good side, Dylan Larkin played Tuesday after missing Monday's practice and was effective, winning 11 faceoffs and logging more than 19 minutes of ice time.

    11. Toronto Maple Leafs

    22 of 32

      TORONTO, ON - NOVEMBER 06: Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) shoots and scores in the third period during the NHL regular season game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 06, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 11

      Overall Record: 6-5-2

      Rallying from a 4-1 deficit against visiting Tampa Bay was an ideal way to end a four-game losing streak (0-2-2) for the Maple Leafs, who got a 15th career four-point game (and second in three days) from Mitchell Marner to tie him for second in franchise history behind Darryl Sittler's 26. Still, a 6-3 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday could be a signal the struggles are far from over.

    10. Tampa Bay Lightning

    23 of 32

      MONTREAL, QC - NOVEMBER 07: Matt Tomkins (90) of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on during the second period of the NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens on November 07 2023, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC(Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 12

      Overall Record: 6-3-4

      It was a long-awaited "Welcome to the NHL" moment for journeyman Matt Tomkins, a seventh-round pick of Chicago in 2012, who picked up his first victory in Tampa Bay's victory at Montreal. The 29-year-old had lost his first two starts while allowing seven goals on 64 shots, but he made 23 saves to defeat the Canadiens.

    9. Carolina Hurricanes

    24 of 32

      RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Antti Raanta #32 of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a save against Peyton Krebs #19 of the Buffalo Sabres during the first period at PNC Arena on November 07, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 10

      Overall Record: 8-5-0

      A hot streak reached two straight wins and five of six for the Hurricanes, who won in OT against visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night. Antti Raanta has stopped 62 of 67 shots in three starts and may have the reins for a while now that Frederik Andersen is sidelined with a blood clot issue.

    8. New Jersey Devils

    25 of 32

      ST. LOUIS, MO - NOVEMBER 03: An official checks on New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) after he hit the back boards after taking a shot on goal during a NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the St. Louis Blues on November 03, 2023, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 7

      Overall Record: 7-4-1

      The Devils were 1-2-0 in an uneven week, but these days it's all about the health of Jack Hughes, who suffered an upper-body injury sustained when he crashed into the board in a Friday game against St. Louis. A source told Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com that it was a right shoulder issue, and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said Monday it "wasn't as bad" as initially feared. The source told Novozinsky that Hughes could miss a month. The 22-year-old has five goals and 15 assists in 10 games.

    7. Dallas Stars

    26 of 32

      DALLAS, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins on November 6, 2023 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 4

      Overall Record: 7-3-1

      Fourth-year goalie Jake Oettinger is off to his best start through eight appearances with a goals-against average (2.11) and save percentage (.933) that are ahead of his career numbers. He's allowed three or fewer goals in all eight games and posted a save percentage of .900 or higher in six of them.

    6. Colorado Avalanche

    27 of 32

      DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 07: Artturi Lehkonen #62, Mikko Rantanen #96, Cale Makar #8, Nathan MacKinnon #29 and Ryan Johansen #12 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal against the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on November 7, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 5

      Overall Record: 8-3-0

      The road-weary Avalanche were humbled by the defending Cup champs on Saturday before bouncing back for a 6-3 defeat of one of this year's favorites, New Jersey, for just their second win in the last five games. Colorado was outscored, 16-4, in the 1-3-0 stretch before topping the Devils and running their home record to 4-0-0.

    5. Los Angeles Kings

    28 of 32

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 04: Phillip Danault #24 and Cam Talbot #39 of the Los Angeles Kings celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 at the Wells Fargo Center on November 4, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 6

      Overall Record: 8-2-2

      All the news is good these days for the Kings, who wrapped up the eastern side of a road trip with a 5-0 win at Philadelphia. Cam Talbot's shutout was the 29th of his career and first for L.A. As an exclamation point, they went to Vegas on Wednesday and downed the reigning champs 4-1, in part thanks to a 37-save effort from Talbot—improving their record to 7-0-0 on the road. It's the longest season-starting road streak in the NHL since 2008-09.

    4. Vancouver Canucks

    29 of 32

      EDMONTON, CANADA - OCTOBER 14: Quinn Hughes #43 of the Vancouver Canucks skates during the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on October 14, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 8

      Overall Record: 9-2-1

      A third defeat of Edmonton stretched the Canucks' streak to eight straight games with a point (7-0-1) and put them 14 ahead of the Oilers. "It's a little early to be looking at stuff like that," defenseman Quinn Hughes said, "but we were in that position the last couple years, and it's hard to get back."

    3. New York Rangers

    30 of 32

      NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on November 7, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 3

      Overall Record: 9-2-1

      The Artemi Panarin Show is working its way toward prodigiousness when it comes to early season runs. The 32-year-old winger's goal and assist on Tuesday night extended a season-opening point streak to 12 games, which is second-longest in franchise history behind only Rod Gilbert's 14-gamer in 1972-73.

    2. Boston Bruins

    31 of 32

      DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 06: Johnny Beecher #19 of the Boston Bruins is congratulated by Jeremy Swayman #1 after scoring his first career NHL goal during the first period against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on November 06, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
      Sam Hodde/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 2

      Overall Record: 10-1-1

      A 3-2 win at Dallas lifted goalie Jeremy Swayman to 6-0-0 and into a three-way tie for the second-longest win streak by a Bruins goalie to start a season, behind only Tim Thomas (7-0-0 in 2010-11). Boston has allowed two goals or fewer in each of its 10 wins and its 1.94 goals-against average is the league's best.

    1. Vegas Golden Knights

    32 of 32

      ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with teammate William Karlsson #71 after scoring a goal in the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on November 05, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Nicole Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 1

      Overall Record: 11-2-1

      It took 13 games for the Golden Knights to finally drop one in regulation, and they missed becoming the first team to start with points in 13 straight since Chicago went 24 in a row to begin the 2012-13 season. The season, incidentally, ended with a Stanley Cup for the Blackhawks.

