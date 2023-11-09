NHL Power Rankings: Vancouver Canucks Crash League's Upper Echelon

0 of 32

Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

For those unfamiliar with the Vancouver Canucks, let's just say that the fan experience since they joined the NHL in 1970 hasn't always been friendly.

Canada's westernmost team has reached the playoffs at a 54 percent clip across 52 seasons and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final on three occasions, but haven't hoisted the prized chalice and have spent recent days on the outside looking in with three straight misses.

But the times may be a-changing in British Columbia.

The arrival of coach Rick Tocchet last season triggered a 20-12-4 run down the stretch, and the momentum has continued into 2023-24, with a 9-2-1 start getting the team to third overall and within shouting distance of the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division.

"If you don't meet the demands, you're going to know about it," forward Dakota Joshua told The Province. "If you're doing well, (Tocchet) is going to support you as well.

"I really like his straight-shooter mentality. We all want that. We don't want to be fed something that's not true, so I love that."

And whaddya know? The voting panel for the B/R Power Rankings is into him, too.

The Canucks got top-five votes across the board, and it was good enough to get them a lofty No. 4 perch in this week's 32-to-1 listing. The Golden Knights are still on top despite a Wednesday loss to the on-fire Los Angeles Kings, and the upper tier is rounded out by the Boston Bruins in second, New York Rangers in third and yet another Pacific team, the Kings, in fifth.

Scroll through to see where your favorite team wound up and drop a rankings thought of your own in the comments.