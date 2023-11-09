NHL Power Rankings: Vancouver Canucks Crash League's Upper Echelon

NHL Power Rankings: Vancouver Canucks Crash League's Upper EchelonNovember 9, 2023
For those unfamiliar with the Vancouver Canucks, let's just say that the fan experience since they joined the NHL in 1970 hasn't always been friendly.
Canada's westernmost team has reached the playoffs at a 54 percent clip across 52 seasons and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final on three occasions, but haven't hoisted the prized chalice and have spent recent days on the outside looking in with three straight misses.
But the times may be a-changing in British Columbia.
The arrival of coach Rick Tocchet last season triggered a 20-12-4 run down the stretch, and the momentum has continued into 2023-24, with a 9-2-1 start getting the team to third overall and within shouting distance of the Vegas Golden Knights in the Pacific Division.
"If you don't meet the demands, you're going to know about it," forward Dakota Joshua told The Province. "If you're doing well, (Tocchet) is going to support you as well.
"I really like his straight-shooter mentality. We all want that. We don't want to be fed something that's not true, so I love that."
And whaddya know? The voting panel for the B/R Power Rankings is into him, too.
The Canucks got top-five votes across the board, and it was good enough to get them a lofty No. 4 perch in this week's 32-to-1 listing. The Golden Knights are still on top despite a Wednesday loss to the on-fire Los Angeles Kings, and the upper tier is rounded out by the Boston Bruins in second, New York Rangers in third and yet another Pacific team, the Kings, in fifth.
Scroll through to see where your favorite team wound up and drop a rankings thought of your own in the comments.
NOTE: Votes compiled ahead of Wednesday's games.
32. San Jose Sharks
Previous Ranking: 32
Overall Record: 1-10-1
It had to happen eventually, right? That eventually was Tuesday night for the Sharks, who ended an 0-10-1 run to open the season with a 2-1 defeat of visiting Philadelphia. San Jose was getting uncomfortably close to the worst start in league history, which came when the New York Rangers started 0-14 with a tie in 1943-44.
31. Edmonton Oilers
Previous Ranking: 29
Overall Record: 2-8-1
Go ahead and take a bow if you had "Jack Campbell sent to minors and Jay Woodcroft on the hot seat after 11 games" in your Hockey Doomsday Pool for 2023-24. And if the Oilers manage to lose to the Sharks on Thursday night in San Jose, don't be surprised if Ken Holland starts ghosting calls from ownership, too.
30. Chicago Blackhawks
Previous Ranking: 30
Overall Record: 4-7-0
Players-only meetings yield mixed results, so we'll see what happens to the Blackhawks after they held one following a loss to New Jersey on Sunday, a day after they'd beaten Florida. "Essentially just being accountable and playing with the system we've installed through training camp and through the first few games of the season," forward Corey Perry said.
29. Calgary Flames
Previous Ranking: 31
Overall Record: 4-7-1
A six-game losing skid was a nightmare in Calgary, but the Flames have shown some mettle with two straight victories, including a Tuesday win against Nashville in which they scored four straight goals after allowing the first two. "Confidence is a big thing in this league," forward Blake Coleman said, "and it makes a big difference."
28. Ottawa Senators
Previous Ranking: 20
Overall Record: 5-6-0
A 4-6 start through 10 games isn't what the Senators had in mind, but it's not nearly time for panic in the locker room according to Brady Tkachuk. "It's frustrating that we're facing a ton of adversity right now," he said, "but in here there's no quit and there never has been." A 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday could be the start of something in the Canadian capital.
27. Nashville Predators
Previous Ranking: 25
Overall Record: 5-7-0
Blowing a two-goal lead in a 4-2 loss to Calgary on Tuesday wasn't just a third defeat in four games, it left a particularly bad taste in the mouth of coach Andrew Brunette. "This is really the first one I walked away or stepped back and was really disappointed in our group," he said.
26. Columbus Blue Jackets
Previous Ranking: 27
Overall Record: 4-5-3
A pedestrian start to the season is creating some controversy around second-year Blue Jacket Johnny Gaudreau, who was benched for the final 16 minutes of a loss to Washington on Saturday. Two days later, he was a minus-2 in 19:58 of ice time in an OT loss to Florida, the team's sixth in seven games.
25. Philadelphia Flyers
Previous Ranking: 19
Overall Record: 5-7-1
The Flyers became the dubious victims of San Jose's first win of the season on Tuesday and some blame could be laid at the feet of special teams, which included a 0-for-4 performance on the power play. "Five-on-five we played well," center Sean Couturier said. "Special teams are really killing us right now." Their 8.9 percent success rate through 13 games is second-worst in the NHL.
24. Seattle Kraken
Previous Ranking: 22
Overall Record: 4-6-3
Expectations for Jaden Schwartz were mild after a 40-point season in 2022-23 but he's produced nine points in a seven-game point streak and has 11 in 13 games. On the flip side, reigning Calder Trophy winner Matty Beniers has just six points, all assists, after producing 57 in 80 games as a rookie.
23. Pittsburgh Penguins
Previous Ranking: 26
Overall Record: 5-6-0
A puck to the face of goaltender Tristan Jarry led to just the fifth shared shutout in franchise history when the Penguins beat Anaheim, 2-0, on Tuesday. Jarry had his mask knocked loose in a collision, then left the game after the shot from Ryan Strome. Magnus Hellberg finished the gem and coach Mike Sullivan said Jarry is still being evaluated.
22. Montreal Canadiens
Previous Ranking: 13
Overall Record: 5-5-2
A sudden 0-3-1 stretch has brought the surprising Canadiens back to earth after a 5-2-1 start and it has coach Martin St. Louis pondering his group's mettle. "We're a bit of a fragile team right now," he said after a loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. "We've lost a bit of confidence."
21. St. Louis Blues
Previous Ranking: 28
Overall Record: 5-5-1
Things are all over the board in St. Louis, where center Robert Thomas has scored in four straight games, while winger Pavel Buchnevich has scored just once in nine. He had 26 in 63 games last season. "I'm just awful. I'm just awful all season," he said. "I don't know what to say."
20. Minnesota Wild
Previous Ranking: 23
Overall Record: 5-5-2
Twenty-seven Marc-Andre Fleury saves beat the New York Islanders and made it two straight victories for the Wild as they erase any lingering stench from a four-game (0-3-1) skid. "We've been building on our strengths, which is being a forechecking team and taking what's there," forward Vinni Lettieri said. "As you can see, when we do that, we're hard to play against."
19. Washington Capitals
Previous Ranking: 18
Overall Record: 5-4-2
Heading into Wednesday, timely offense and solid goaltending have been the recent recipe for the Capitals, who defeated Columbus 2-1 for a fourth win in five games. They'd scored just 19 goals in 10 games but got 34 saves from a returning Charlie Lindgren in his first game in more than three weeks. An overtime loss to a solid Panthers team shouldn't hurt their momentum too much.
18. Arizona Coyotes
Previous Ranking: 24
Overall Record: 6-5-1
The Coyotes won't return home until November 20 but they are heading into the five-game trip on a roll, having gone 3-1-1 in their last five including a shootout defeat of Seattle on Tuesday. "Even when you don't have your A-game, you need to find a way to crawl in and dig deep and find a way to win the game," coach Andre Tourigny said, "and I think we did that."
17. Buffalo Sabres
Previous Ranking: 21
Overall Record: 6-6-1
It's another week on the development curve for goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, whose three starts in November have included 38 saves on 40 shots, 14 saves on 19 shots, and 24 saves on 27 shots and yielded a win at Philadelphia, a home loss to Philadelphia and an OT loss at Carolina.
16. New York Islanders
Previous Ranking: 14
Overall Record: 5-3-3
Finishing games has been an issue of late for the Islanders, who've gone 1-1-2 in their last four while being outscored 7-2 in the third period. "We're shooting ourselves in the foot a bit in the third period," defenseman Noah Dobson said. "Last couple of games we played a really good 40 (minutes)."
15. Anaheim Ducks
Previous Ranking: 17
Overall Record: 7-5-0
All good things come to an end and that included Anaheim's recent win streak, which reached six games before a 2-0 loss to visiting Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The Ducks had rallied in the third period for five of those wins but couldn't keep the mojo going in spite of a 7-1 edge in shots over the last half of the third against the Penguins.
14. Winnipeg Jets
Previous Ranking: 16
Overall Record: 6-4-2
The settling-in process has ticked up for winger Alex Iafallo, who arrived to Winnipeg via an offseason trade and has six points in his last three games after having just four in his first nine. The Jets have ticked up as a whole, too, with a 12 of a possible 16 points in their last eight games.
13. Florida Panthers
Previous Ranking: 15
Overall Record: 7-4-1
The Panthers were effective early and late against Columbus, scoring three times in the first 6:09 and ultimately winning in overtime. It was their second-fastest three-goal start in the last eight years. "It started off good, we let them back in it," forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "But there are no bad wins."
12. Detroit Red Wings
Previous Ranking: 9
Overall Record: 7-5-1
As the power play goes, so go the Red Wings. Detroit was 12-for-29 in its first seven games while going 5-1-1, but has skidded to 2-for-27 in the last six while the record has dipped to 2-4-0. On the good side, Dylan Larkin played Tuesday after missing Monday's practice and was effective, winning 11 faceoffs and logging more than 19 minutes of ice time.
11. Toronto Maple Leafs
Previous Ranking: 11
Overall Record: 6-5-2
Rallying from a 4-1 deficit against visiting Tampa Bay was an ideal way to end a four-game losing streak (0-2-2) for the Maple Leafs, who got a 15th career four-point game (and second in three days) from Mitchell Marner to tie him for second in franchise history behind Darryl Sittler's 26. Still, a 6-3 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday could be a signal the struggles are far from over.
10. Tampa Bay Lightning
Previous Ranking: 12
Overall Record: 6-3-4
It was a long-awaited "Welcome to the NHL" moment for journeyman Matt Tomkins, a seventh-round pick of Chicago in 2012, who picked up his first victory in Tampa Bay's victory at Montreal. The 29-year-old had lost his first two starts while allowing seven goals on 64 shots, but he made 23 saves to defeat the Canadiens.
9. Carolina Hurricanes
Previous Ranking: 10
Overall Record: 8-5-0
A hot streak reached two straight wins and five of six for the Hurricanes, who won in OT against visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night. Antti Raanta has stopped 62 of 67 shots in three starts and may have the reins for a while now that Frederik Andersen is sidelined with a blood clot issue.
8. New Jersey Devils
Previous Ranking: 7
Overall Record: 7-4-1
The Devils were 1-2-0 in an uneven week, but these days it's all about the health of Jack Hughes, who suffered an upper-body injury sustained when he crashed into the board in a Friday game against St. Louis. A source told Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com that it was a right shoulder issue, and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said Monday it "wasn't as bad" as initially feared. The source told Novozinsky that Hughes could miss a month. The 22-year-old has five goals and 15 assists in 10 games.
7. Dallas Stars
Previous Ranking: 4
Overall Record: 7-3-1
Fourth-year goalie Jake Oettinger is off to his best start through eight appearances with a goals-against average (2.11) and save percentage (.933) that are ahead of his career numbers. He's allowed three or fewer goals in all eight games and posted a save percentage of .900 or higher in six of them.
6. Colorado Avalanche
Previous Ranking: 5
Overall Record: 8-3-0
The road-weary Avalanche were humbled by the defending Cup champs on Saturday before bouncing back for a 6-3 defeat of one of this year's favorites, New Jersey, for just their second win in the last five games. Colorado was outscored, 16-4, in the 1-3-0 stretch before topping the Devils and running their home record to 4-0-0.
5. Los Angeles Kings
Previous Ranking: 6
Overall Record: 8-2-2
All the news is good these days for the Kings, who wrapped up the eastern side of a road trip with a 5-0 win at Philadelphia. Cam Talbot's shutout was the 29th of his career and first for L.A. As an exclamation point, they went to Vegas on Wednesday and downed the reigning champs 4-1, in part thanks to a 37-save effort from Talbot—improving their record to 7-0-0 on the road. It's the longest season-starting road streak in the NHL since 2008-09.
4. Vancouver Canucks
Previous Ranking: 8
Overall Record: 9-2-1
A third defeat of Edmonton stretched the Canucks' streak to eight straight games with a point (7-0-1) and put them 14 ahead of the Oilers. "It's a little early to be looking at stuff like that," defenseman Quinn Hughes said, "but we were in that position the last couple years, and it's hard to get back."
3. New York Rangers
Previous Ranking: 3
Overall Record: 9-2-1
The Artemi Panarin Show is working its way toward prodigiousness when it comes to early season runs. The 32-year-old winger's goal and assist on Tuesday night extended a season-opening point streak to 12 games, which is second-longest in franchise history behind only Rod Gilbert's 14-gamer in 1972-73.
2. Boston Bruins
Previous Ranking: 2
Overall Record: 10-1-1
A 3-2 win at Dallas lifted goalie Jeremy Swayman to 6-0-0 and into a three-way tie for the second-longest win streak by a Bruins goalie to start a season, behind only Tim Thomas (7-0-0 in 2010-11). Boston has allowed two goals or fewer in each of its 10 wins and its 1.94 goals-against average is the league's best.
1. Vegas Golden Knights
Previous Ranking: 1
Overall Record: 11-2-1
It took 13 games for the Golden Knights to finally drop one in regulation, and they missed becoming the first team to start with points in 13 straight since Chicago went 24 in a row to begin the 2012-13 season. The season, incidentally, ended with a Stanley Cup for the Blackhawks.