NHL Power Rankings: Rangers Surge into Top Tier While Golden Knights Hold Serve

Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

Maybe it'll be an "every 30 years" thing in New York.

The Rangers were the kings of the NHL exactly 30 years ago this season, racking up a league-best 112 points in the regular season and subsequently winning 16 times in the playoffs to end the franchise's 54-year championship drought.

That's no guarantee that a quick start in 2023-24—with a roster including only 12 players born before that Stanley Cup hoist, and none who were past age eight—means another title run is imminent, but there a far worse ways to start a season than 7-2 in nine games.

Veteran forward Barclay Goodrow, a two-time Cup winner in Tampa Bay, credits the approach taken by incoming coach Peter Laviolette, also a former Cup winner in Carolina.

"When you're keeping score and there's something on the line, it brings the best out of you and ultimately prepares you for games," Goodrow told reporters. "I think having that compete in place from day one of camp was really beneficial."

New York's winning ways impressed the voters compiling B/R's Power Rankings this week and propelled the Rangers to a four-spot spike from seventh to third. The unbeaten (in regulation) Vegas Golden Knights remained in the top spot with a sweep of the first-place ballots, and the top five was rounded out by Boston in second, Dallas in fourth and Colorado in fifth.

The New Jersey Devils dropped out of that pack and wound up seventh.