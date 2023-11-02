NHL

    NHL Power Rankings: Rangers Surge into Top Tier While Golden Knights Hold Serve

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIINovember 2, 2023

      WINNIPEG, CANADA - OCTOBER 30: K'Andre Miller #79, Filip Chytil #72, Jacob Trouba #8 and Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers celebrate a first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre on October 30, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Maybe it'll be an "every 30 years" thing in New York.

      The Rangers were the kings of the NHL exactly 30 years ago this season, racking up a league-best 112 points in the regular season and subsequently winning 16 times in the playoffs to end the franchise's 54-year championship drought.

      That's no guarantee that a quick start in 2023-24—with a roster including only 12 players born before that Stanley Cup hoist, and none who were past age eight—means another title run is imminent, but there a far worse ways to start a season than 7-2 in nine games.

      Veteran forward Barclay Goodrow, a two-time Cup winner in Tampa Bay, credits the approach taken by incoming coach Peter Laviolette, also a former Cup winner in Carolina.

      "When you're keeping score and there's something on the line, it brings the best out of you and ultimately prepares you for games," Goodrow told reporters. "I think having that compete in place from day one of camp was really beneficial."

      New York's winning ways impressed the voters compiling B/R's Power Rankings this week and propelled the Rangers to a four-spot spike from seventh to third. The unbeaten (in regulation) Vegas Golden Knights remained in the top spot with a sweep of the first-place ballots, and the top five was rounded out by Boston in second, Dallas in fourth and Colorado in fifth.

      The New Jersey Devils dropped out of that pack and wound up seventh.

      Scroll through to see where your favorite team wound up and drop a rankings thought of your own in the comments.

    32. San Jose Sharks

    1 of 32

      SUNRISE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Sam Reinhart #13 of the Florida Panthers scores against Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the San Jose Sharks at the Amerant Bank Arena on October 24, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 32

      Overall Record: 0-8-1

      The losing streak to begin the season has stretched to nine in San Jose, where Mackenzie Blackwood gave up two goals on 41 shots Sunday but lost his sixth straight start. The Sharks have scored nine goals in nine games while giving up 34.

    31. Calgary Flames

    2 of 32

      EDMONTON, ALBERTA - OCTOBER 29: Goaltender Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Calgary Flames can't make the save on a shot from the point for a goal by Evan Bouchard #2 of the Edmonton Oilers (not in photo) as Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers and Chris Tanev #8 of the Calgary Flames look on during the first period of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 27

      Overall Record: 2-7-1

      Calgary has lost six straight and is sixth in the Pacific Division, and it's easy to see why. The Flames are 28th in the league in scoring (2.2 goals per game) and 29th in defense (allowing 3.7 goals per game).

    30. Chicago Blackhawks

    3 of 32

      TEMPE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 30: Petr Mrazek #34 of the Chicago Blackhawks comes into replace starting goalie Arvid Soderblom #40 during the second period against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on October 30, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 31

      Overall Record: 3-6

      Goaltending was a problem for the Blackhawks last season (28th overall) and it's becoming an issue again as they sank to 26th following an eight-goal barrage (on 33 shots) by Arizona on Monday.

    29. Edmonton Oilers

    4 of 32

      EDMONTON, ALBERTA - OCTOBER 29: Evander Kane #91 of the Edmonton Oilers looks for the rebound as goaltender Jacob Markstrom #25 of the Calgary Flames makes a save in the first period of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers at Commonwealth Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 28

      Overall Record: 2-5-1

      An outdoor win against Calgary was nice and Connor McDavid is back after missing two games, but Thursday's date with visiting Dallas will be indicative of how smooth the Edmonton ship is sailing.

    28. St. Louis Blues

    5 of 32

      WINNIPEG, CANADA - OCTOBER 24: Robert Thomas #18 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets with teammates at the bench at the Canada Life Centre on October 24, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 25

      Overall Record: 3-4-1

      The Blues have allowed a respectable 23 goals, but they could be a lot better than 3-4-1 had they scored more than 14, placing them 31st in the league with 1.75 per game. It's not helping that the power play is a slot worse at No. 32, thanks to a 1-of-25 conversion rate (4.0 percent).

    27. Columbus Blue Jackets

    6 of 32

      MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 26: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jordan Harris (54) blocks a shot from Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) near the net during the Columbus Blue Jackets versus the Montreal Canadiens game on October 26, 2023, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 15

      Overall Record: 3-4-2

      It's been a rough week-and-a-half for the Blue Jackets, whose 3-2 start has been erased by four straight losses (three in regulation) in which they've scored eight goals. Columbus had 15 in its first five games.

    26. Pittsburgh Penguins

    7 of 32

      DALLAS, TX - MARCH 23: Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins coaches against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on March 23, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 26

      Overall Record: 3-6

      When it rains, it pours in Pittsburgh, where the Penguins have lost five of their last six, including several that coach Mike Sullivan insists could have gone differently. "Right now, we're finding ways to lose," he said. "We have to find ways to win."

    25. Nashville Predators

    8 of 32

      VANCOUVER, CANADA - OCTOBER 31: Luke Evangelista #77 of the Nashville Predators skates by scrambled Vancouver Canucks during the first period of their NHL game at Rogers Arena October 31, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 23

      Overall Record: 4-5

      The Predators opened a five-game western trip with a loss at Vancouver on Tuesday and will head to Seattle, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg before returning home on November 11.

    24. Arizona Coyotes

    9 of 32

      TEMPE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Andre Tourigny of the Arizona Coyotes looks up ice against the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena on October 21, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 21

      Overall Record: 4-4-1

      The Coyotes showed some grit with an 8-1 rout of Chicago on Monday that came immediately after they'd blown a 4-1 lead in a 5-4 loss to Los Angeles. "That game against L.A. left a few scars," coach Andre Tourigny said.

    23. Minnesota Wild

    10 of 32

      NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 29: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Minnesota Wild defends his net in the first period of the game against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on October 29, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 12

      Overall Record: 3-4-2

      Three forwards and two defensemen were out of the lineup for the Wild in a 4-3 loss at New Jersey, the team's third straight. "We're pushing for points," goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said, "so we can't use the missing players as an excuse."

    22. Seattle Kraken

    11 of 32

      TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 30: Jared McCann #19 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates a goal in overtime during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on October 30, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 22

      Overall Record: 3-5-2

      A 2-1-1 road trip isn't necessarily indicative of an imminent title run, but following a 1-4-1 start and culminating in a win at Tampa Bay, it's important. "[It] makes a six-hour plane ride a lot easier for sure," forward Jared McCann said.

    21. Buffalo Sabres

    12 of 32

      BUFFALO, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen #1 of the Buffalo Sabres covers the puck up against Ryan Johansen #12 of the Colorado Avalanche during an NHL game on October 29, 2023 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 19

      Overall Record: 5-5

      Youngster Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded his first NHL shutout against one of the league's powerhouse teams, stopping 23 shots to beat Colorado 4-0 on Sunday. The 24-year-old has made 95 saves on 101 shots (.941 save percentage) across three 2023-24 starts.

    20. Ottawa Senators

    13 of 32

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: Evgenii Dadonov #63 of the Vegas Golden Knights sets a screen in front of Anton Forsberg #31 of the Ottawa Senators during the second period at T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 16

      Overall Record: 4-4

      The Senators made news off the ice Wednesday when the league said they'd forfeit a first-round pick in one of the next three drafts in the aftermath of a botched trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov to Vegas and then Anaheim. Pierre Dorion is also out as GM. Not a great day for the up-and-coming franchise.

    19. Philadelphia Flyers

    14 of 32

      DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 21: The Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella leaves the ice after the game between the Dallas Stars and the Philadelphia Flyers on October 21, 2023 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 13

      Overall Record: 4-5-1

      Four losses in five games entering Wednesday had notoriously fiery coach John Tortorella showing his softer side. "I'm certainly not going to boo the team," he said Monday. "I'm going to help them." A third consecutive loss Wednesday probably didn't help that notion.

    18. Washington Capitals

    15 of 32

      WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 29: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates after assisting on a goal by Tom Wilson #43 against the San Jose Sharks at Capital One Arena on October 29, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 30

      Overall Record: 4-3-1

      Alex Ovechkin is hot, and he's spreading the wealth to the Capitals, who've won three straight after starting with one win in five games. Ovechkin has eight points in a six-game scoring streak.

    17. Anaheim Ducks

    16 of 32

      PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: Frank Vatrano #77 of the Anaheim Ducks celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period at PPG PAINTS Arena on October 30, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Harrison Barden/Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 29

      Overall Record: 6-4

      Four wins on a four-game road trip? Nine goals in 10 games from Frank Vatrano? Could it be real for the Ducks? A sour note, though, came when goalie John Gibson left Monday with an upper-body injury.

    16. Winnipeg Jets

    17 of 32

      WINNIPEG, CANADA - OCTOBER 30: Nikolaj Ehlers #27, Vladislav Namestnikov #7, Cole Perfetti #91, Dylan Samberg #54 and Nate Schmidt #88 of the Winnipeg Jets stand on the ice during the singing of the National anthems prior to puck drop against the New York Rangers at the Canada Life Centre on October 30, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 17

      Overall Record: 4-3-2

      Two straight losses aren't ideal, but the glass-half-full folks are buoyed by the fact that Winnipeg has points in five straight. Penalty killing is an issue, though, with at least one power-play goal allowed in eight of nine.

    15. Florida Panthers

    18 of 32

      BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 30: Sam Reinhart #13 of the Florida Panthers celebrates his first-period goal against Boston Bruins on October 30, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 14

      Overall Record: 4-3-1

      The Panthers have struggled to find footing after a deep playoff run last spring, but it's not been a problem for Sam Reinhart, who's the third player in franchise history to score eight goals through eight games—joining Pavel Bure and Scott Mellanby.

    14. New York Islanders

    19 of 32

      ELMONT, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: h29skates against the Detroit Red Wings at UBS Arena on October 30, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 22

      Overall Record: 4-2-2

      The Islanders had won two straight and seemed destined for a third with a two-goal lead in the final period, but it devolved into an OT loss against Detroit. "There's a certain way our team has to play in order to have success," coach Lane Lambert said. "We got to keep pushing the puck north, and when we get away from that and deviate from that, it's not a recipe for success for us, and that's what happened."

    13. Montreal Canadiens

    20 of 32

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 30: Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montreal Canadiens scores a goal against Adin Hill #33 of the Vegas Golden Knights in a shoot out at T-Mobile Arena on October 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 18

      Overall Record: 5-2-2

      It was a moral victory, but the Canadiens ran a streak to 4-1-1 with a shootout loss in Vegas on Monday and seem OK with it. "Best game in a long time," captain Nick Suzuki said. "We just didn't win."

    12. Tampa Bay Lightning

    21 of 32

      TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 30: Jonas Johansson #31 of the Tampa Bay Lightning before the game against the Seattle Kraken at Amalie Arena on October 30, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 11

      Overall Record: 4-2-3

      Looking for an early-season MVP for the Lightning? Look no further than unheralded goalie Jonas Johansson, who has a .939 save percentage and two shutouts in his last five starts, winning three.

    11. Toronto Maple Leafs

    22 of 32

      TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 31: William Nylander #88 of Toronto Maple Leafs skates with the puck as Trevor Lewis #61 of the Los Angeles Kings chases in the first period at the Scotiabank Arena on October 31, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 8

      Overall Record: 5-3-1

      The Maple Leafs went 3-1-1 on a five-game road trip and then returned home to lay an egg in a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles, but William Nylander's opening point streak (nine games) is the best in team history.

    10. Carolina Hurricanes

    23 of 32

      DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 21: Head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes Rod Brind'Amour yells during a break in play against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on October 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 10

      Overall Record: 6-4

      This time last week, coach Rod Brind'Amour was out for answers amid a three-game skid. It seems he's found them as the Hurricanes have won three in a row while scoring nine goals and allowing four.

    9. Detroit Red Wings

    24 of 32

      ELMONT, NY - OCTOBER 30: New York Islanders Center Casey Cizikas (53) takes a shot on Detroit Red Wings Goalie Ville Husso (35) during the first period of the National Hockey League game between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders on October 30, 2023, at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 6

      Overall Record: 6-3-1

      Cracks were starting to show in Detroit with three straight losses, but a comeback win against the New York Islanders was a plus. "It tells us about a lot," goalie Ville Husso said. "Never give up, you know, that quiet confidence."

    8. Vancouver Canucks

    25 of 32

      VANCOUVER, CANADA - OCTOBER 31: Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of their NHL game against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena October 31, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 10

      Overall Record: 6-2-1

      The Canucks have got to be at or near the top of any "surprise teams" ranking so far, with a five-game point streak as a team and a 16-points-in-nine-games start from Elias Pettersson.

    7. New Jersey Devils

    26 of 32

      NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 29: New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates after scoring a goal during a game between the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils on October 29, 2023 at Prudential Center in the Newark, New Jersey.(Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 5

      Overall Record: 5-2-1

      The Devils have warmed up with four wins in five games, and no one is hotter than Jesper Bratt, who's posted six goals and eight assists in a seven-game point streak. He's tied for fifth in the league with those 14 points, four behind league-leading teammate Jack Hughes.

    6. Los Angeles Kings

    27 of 32

      TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 31: John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs scores a goal on Cam Talbot #39 of the Los Angeles Kings as William Nylander #88 avoids the shot in the third period at the Scotiabank Arena on October 31, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 9

      Overall Record: 5-2-2

      The West is full of contenders, and the Kings appear to be one of them with a 4-0-0 road start and a 3-0-1 run in their last four games. Goalie Cam Talbot is posting his best numbers since 2016-17.

    5. Colorado Avalanche

    28 of 32

      BUFFALO, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Alex Tuch #89 of the Buffalo Sabres defends against Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche during an NHL game on October 29, 2023 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 2

      Overall Record: 7-2

      It wasn't the record coach Jared Bednar was looking for, but the Avalanche were blanked in consecutive games for the first time in seven years with 4-0 losses at Pittsburgh and Buffalo. "If anything, it's just a reality check," defenseman Cale Makar said, "reset the boys."

    4. Dallas Stars

    29 of 32

      DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Evgenii Dadonov #63 and Wyatt Johnston #53 of the Dallas Stars celebrates with a goal during the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center on October 30, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 4

      Overall Record: 6-1-1

      You couldn't have asked for much more than a 6-1-1 start through eight games, though a few more goals might be nice. Dallas exited Wednesday's 4-3 win over Calgary ranked sixth in the NHL in goaltending but just 18th in offense with 3.13 goals per game.

    3. New York Rangers

    30 of 32

      WINNIPEG, CANADA - OCTOBER 30: Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers plays the puck down the ice as Alex Iafallo #9 of the Winnipeg Jets gives chase during second period action at the Canada Life Centre on October 30, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 7

      Overall Record: 7-2

      The Rangers play under the league's brightest lights, but they're clearly road warriors, too, as evidenced by a 5-0-0 road swing—the first time they've swept a trip of at least five games in 97 years.

    2. Boston Bruins

    31 of 32

      Boston, MA - April 30: Boston Bruins D Charlie McAvoy bows his head following the loss. The Bruins lost to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference First Round Series. (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 3

      Overall Record: 8-0-1

      The Bruins got off to a franchise-best start (8-0-1) through nine games, but they'll be without star defenseman Charlie McAvoy for the next four after he was suspended for an illegal head hit in a Monday game against Florida. He'll forfeit $197,916.68 in salary for the time on the sidelines.

    1. Vegas Golden Knights

    32 of 32

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 30: Jack Eichel #9 and Kaedan Korczak #6 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after a goal by William Carrier #28 during the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena on October 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Previous Ranking: 1

      Overall Record: 9-0-1

      It's not quite perfection, but it's awfully close in Vegas, where the defending champs rolled through their first 10 games with 19 of a possible 20 standings points. Eighteen players have scored at least one goal for the Golden Knights and six players share the team lead with three apiece.

