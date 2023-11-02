NHL Power Rankings: Rangers Surge into Top Tier While Golden Knights Hold Serve

NHL Power Rankings: Rangers Surge into Top Tier While Golden Knights Hold ServeNovember 2, 2023
Maybe it'll be an "every 30 years" thing in New York.
The Rangers were the kings of the NHL exactly 30 years ago this season, racking up a league-best 112 points in the regular season and subsequently winning 16 times in the playoffs to end the franchise's 54-year championship drought.
That's no guarantee that a quick start in 2023-24—with a roster including only 12 players born before that Stanley Cup hoist, and none who were past age eight—means another title run is imminent, but there a far worse ways to start a season than 7-2 in nine games.
Veteran forward Barclay Goodrow, a two-time Cup winner in Tampa Bay, credits the approach taken by incoming coach Peter Laviolette, also a former Cup winner in Carolina.
"When you're keeping score and there's something on the line, it brings the best out of you and ultimately prepares you for games," Goodrow told reporters. "I think having that compete in place from day one of camp was really beneficial."
New York's winning ways impressed the voters compiling B/R's Power Rankings this week and propelled the Rangers to a four-spot spike from seventh to third. The unbeaten (in regulation) Vegas Golden Knights remained in the top spot with a sweep of the first-place ballots, and the top five was rounded out by Boston in second, Dallas in fourth and Colorado in fifth.
The New Jersey Devils dropped out of that pack and wound up seventh.
Scroll through to see where your favorite team wound up and drop a rankings thought of your own in the comments.
32. San Jose Sharks
Previous Ranking: 32
Overall Record: 0-8-1
The losing streak to begin the season has stretched to nine in San Jose, where Mackenzie Blackwood gave up two goals on 41 shots Sunday but lost his sixth straight start. The Sharks have scored nine goals in nine games while giving up 34.
31. Calgary Flames
Previous Ranking: 27
Overall Record: 2-7-1
Calgary has lost six straight and is sixth in the Pacific Division, and it's easy to see why. The Flames are 28th in the league in scoring (2.2 goals per game) and 29th in defense (allowing 3.7 goals per game).
30. Chicago Blackhawks
Previous Ranking: 31
Overall Record: 3-6
Goaltending was a problem for the Blackhawks last season (28th overall) and it's becoming an issue again as they sank to 26th following an eight-goal barrage (on 33 shots) by Arizona on Monday.
29. Edmonton Oilers
Previous Ranking: 28
Overall Record: 2-5-1
An outdoor win against Calgary was nice and Connor McDavid is back after missing two games, but Thursday's date with visiting Dallas will be indicative of how smooth the Edmonton ship is sailing.
28. St. Louis Blues
Previous Ranking: 25
Overall Record: 3-4-1
The Blues have allowed a respectable 23 goals, but they could be a lot better than 3-4-1 had they scored more than 14, placing them 31st in the league with 1.75 per game. It's not helping that the power play is a slot worse at No. 32, thanks to a 1-of-25 conversion rate (4.0 percent).
27. Columbus Blue Jackets
Previous Ranking: 15
Overall Record: 3-4-2
It's been a rough week-and-a-half for the Blue Jackets, whose 3-2 start has been erased by four straight losses (three in regulation) in which they've scored eight goals. Columbus had 15 in its first five games.
26. Pittsburgh Penguins
Previous Ranking: 26
Overall Record: 3-6
When it rains, it pours in Pittsburgh, where the Penguins have lost five of their last six, including several that coach Mike Sullivan insists could have gone differently. "Right now, we're finding ways to lose," he said. "We have to find ways to win."
25. Nashville Predators
Previous Ranking: 23
Overall Record: 4-5
The Predators opened a five-game western trip with a loss at Vancouver on Tuesday and will head to Seattle, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg before returning home on November 11.
24. Arizona Coyotes
Previous Ranking: 21
Overall Record: 4-4-1
The Coyotes showed some grit with an 8-1 rout of Chicago on Monday that came immediately after they'd blown a 4-1 lead in a 5-4 loss to Los Angeles. "That game against L.A. left a few scars," coach Andre Tourigny said.
23. Minnesota Wild
Previous Ranking: 12
Overall Record: 3-4-2
Three forwards and two defensemen were out of the lineup for the Wild in a 4-3 loss at New Jersey, the team's third straight. "We're pushing for points," goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said, "so we can't use the missing players as an excuse."
22. Seattle Kraken
Previous Ranking: 22
Overall Record: 3-5-2
A 2-1-1 road trip isn't necessarily indicative of an imminent title run, but following a 1-4-1 start and culminating in a win at Tampa Bay, it's important. "[It] makes a six-hour plane ride a lot easier for sure," forward Jared McCann said.
21. Buffalo Sabres
Previous Ranking: 19
Overall Record: 5-5
Youngster Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded his first NHL shutout against one of the league's powerhouse teams, stopping 23 shots to beat Colorado 4-0 on Sunday. The 24-year-old has made 95 saves on 101 shots (.941 save percentage) across three 2023-24 starts.
20. Ottawa Senators
Previous Ranking: 16
Overall Record: 4-4
The Senators made news off the ice Wednesday when the league said they'd forfeit a first-round pick in one of the next three drafts in the aftermath of a botched trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov to Vegas and then Anaheim. Pierre Dorion is also out as GM. Not a great day for the up-and-coming franchise.
19. Philadelphia Flyers
Previous Ranking: 13
Overall Record: 4-5-1
Four losses in five games entering Wednesday had notoriously fiery coach John Tortorella showing his softer side. "I'm certainly not going to boo the team," he said Monday. "I'm going to help them." A third consecutive loss Wednesday probably didn't help that notion.
18. Washington Capitals
Previous Ranking: 30
Overall Record: 4-3-1
Alex Ovechkin is hot, and he's spreading the wealth to the Capitals, who've won three straight after starting with one win in five games. Ovechkin has eight points in a six-game scoring streak.
17. Anaheim Ducks
Previous Ranking: 29
Overall Record: 6-4
Four wins on a four-game road trip? Nine goals in 10 games from Frank Vatrano? Could it be real for the Ducks? A sour note, though, came when goalie John Gibson left Monday with an upper-body injury.
16. Winnipeg Jets
Previous Ranking: 17
Overall Record: 4-3-2
Two straight losses aren't ideal, but the glass-half-full folks are buoyed by the fact that Winnipeg has points in five straight. Penalty killing is an issue, though, with at least one power-play goal allowed in eight of nine.
15. Florida Panthers
Previous Ranking: 14
Overall Record: 4-3-1
The Panthers have struggled to find footing after a deep playoff run last spring, but it's not been a problem for Sam Reinhart, who's the third player in franchise history to score eight goals through eight games—joining Pavel Bure and Scott Mellanby.
14. New York Islanders
Previous Ranking: 22
Overall Record: 4-2-2
The Islanders had won two straight and seemed destined for a third with a two-goal lead in the final period, but it devolved into an OT loss against Detroit. "There's a certain way our team has to play in order to have success," coach Lane Lambert said. "We got to keep pushing the puck north, and when we get away from that and deviate from that, it's not a recipe for success for us, and that's what happened."
13. Montreal Canadiens
Previous Ranking: 18
Overall Record: 5-2-2
It was a moral victory, but the Canadiens ran a streak to 4-1-1 with a shootout loss in Vegas on Monday and seem OK with it. "Best game in a long time," captain Nick Suzuki said. "We just didn't win."
12. Tampa Bay Lightning
Previous Ranking: 11
Overall Record: 4-2-3
Looking for an early-season MVP for the Lightning? Look no further than unheralded goalie Jonas Johansson, who has a .939 save percentage and two shutouts in his last five starts, winning three.
11. Toronto Maple Leafs
Previous Ranking: 8
Overall Record: 5-3-1
The Maple Leafs went 3-1-1 on a five-game road trip and then returned home to lay an egg in a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles, but William Nylander's opening point streak (nine games) is the best in team history.
10. Carolina Hurricanes
Previous Ranking: 10
Overall Record: 6-4
This time last week, coach Rod Brind'Amour was out for answers amid a three-game skid. It seems he's found them as the Hurricanes have won three in a row while scoring nine goals and allowing four.
9. Detroit Red Wings
Previous Ranking: 6
Overall Record: 6-3-1
Cracks were starting to show in Detroit with three straight losses, but a comeback win against the New York Islanders was a plus. "It tells us about a lot," goalie Ville Husso said. "Never give up, you know, that quiet confidence."
8. Vancouver Canucks
Previous Ranking: 10
Overall Record: 6-2-1
The Canucks have got to be at or near the top of any "surprise teams" ranking so far, with a five-game point streak as a team and a 16-points-in-nine-games start from Elias Pettersson.
7. New Jersey Devils
Previous Ranking: 5
Overall Record: 5-2-1
The Devils have warmed up with four wins in five games, and no one is hotter than Jesper Bratt, who's posted six goals and eight assists in a seven-game point streak. He's tied for fifth in the league with those 14 points, four behind league-leading teammate Jack Hughes.
6. Los Angeles Kings
Previous Ranking: 9
Overall Record: 5-2-2
The West is full of contenders, and the Kings appear to be one of them with a 4-0-0 road start and a 3-0-1 run in their last four games. Goalie Cam Talbot is posting his best numbers since 2016-17.
5. Colorado Avalanche
Previous Ranking: 2
Overall Record: 7-2
It wasn't the record coach Jared Bednar was looking for, but the Avalanche were blanked in consecutive games for the first time in seven years with 4-0 losses at Pittsburgh and Buffalo. "If anything, it's just a reality check," defenseman Cale Makar said, "reset the boys."
4. Dallas Stars
Previous Ranking: 4
Overall Record: 6-1-1
You couldn't have asked for much more than a 6-1-1 start through eight games, though a few more goals might be nice. Dallas exited Wednesday's 4-3 win over Calgary ranked sixth in the NHL in goaltending but just 18th in offense with 3.13 goals per game.
3. New York Rangers
Previous Ranking: 7
Overall Record: 7-2
The Rangers play under the league's brightest lights, but they're clearly road warriors, too, as evidenced by a 5-0-0 road swing—the first time they've swept a trip of at least five games in 97 years.
2. Boston Bruins
Previous Ranking: 3
Overall Record: 8-0-1
The Bruins got off to a franchise-best start (8-0-1) through nine games, but they'll be without star defenseman Charlie McAvoy for the next four after he was suspended for an illegal head hit in a Monday game against Florida. He'll forfeit $197,916.68 in salary for the time on the sidelines.
1. Vegas Golden Knights
Previous Ranking: 1
Overall Record: 9-0-1
It's not quite perfection, but it's awfully close in Vegas, where the defending champs rolled through their first 10 games with 19 of a possible 20 standings points. Eighteen players have scored at least one goal for the Golden Knights and six players share the team lead with three apiece.