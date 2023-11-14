Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: 76ers Not in Rush to Pursue Bulls Star amid Latest Buzz

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will "look into" Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who could be available via trade, but the team isn't any rush to land him.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia offered details on Tuesday.

"It's my understanding the Sixers will look into this but I'm told they are happy with the way the team is playing right now and would probably lean towards waiting until the trade deadline for a big trade to see if there are any needs or injury issues," Clark reported.

"I'm told the Sixers like the depth they have now are and the Bulls high salary players may not be a fit."

Earlier Tuesday, Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported that "there's been increased openness from the organization and player about exploring a trade" in reference to the Bulls and LaVine.

The 28-year-old LaVine, a 6'5" guard, is averaging 21.9 points, 3.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. He's in the second year of a five-season, $215 million contract.

The 76ers have won eight straight games to move to an NBA-best 8-1. That stretch includes a victory over the 8-2 Boston Celtics, who is the only other team better than 6-4 in the East right now. Joel Embiid is playing at an MVP level once again, and Tyrese Maxey looks like an All-NBA player, especially after dropping 50 points against the Indiana Pacers last Sunday.

Unfortunately, Philadelphia is shorthanded for the time being without Kelly Oubre, who suffered a "broken rib and injuries to his hip and right leg," per police, after he was hit by a motor vehicle last Saturday evening. The injuries are not considered season-ending, but he is expected to miss a "significant amount of playing time," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 76ers could survive in the meantime, however, given Embiid and Maxey's performances as well as those from others such as Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton, Nic Batum and Patrick Beverley.