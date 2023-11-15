Stock Up, Stock Down for Elias Pettersson, NHL's Most Prominent Contract-Year Players

9 of 9

Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators (Stock down)

Tarasenko signed a one-year deal with Ottawa late in the offseason to provide some veteran scoring depth for the team.

The 31-year-old has been solid, but he is showing some serious signs of decline, especially when it comes to his shot generation.

His days as a top-line producer might be finished, and the Russian might be entering the stage of his career where he bounces from team to team on one-year deals.

Tyler Toffoli, New Jersey Devils (Stock up)

Toffoli and the Devils seemed like a perfect fit this offseason, and the early returns have proved they are.

Not only is the 31-year-old averaging a point-per-game through the first month of the season, but he is also averaging over 3.6 shots on goal per game and posting dominant possession numbers.

Toffoli might be in his 30s, but he is still an outstanding two-way player.

Teuvo Teräväinen, Carolina Hurricanes (Stock steady)

Teräväinen has been an extremely underrated player for much of his career. He drives possession, is a great playmaker and has simply been a rock-solid top-six winger.

However, his 2023-24 season has been inconsistent. The assist numbers have evaporated so far, but his goal-scoring has taken a big early jump thanks to a 25 percent shooting percentage. The drop in assists seems fluky, especially given how strong his possession numbers still are.

Overall, things seem likely to balance out for the 29-year-old as his own personal shooting percentage drops and his teammates start to finish more plays to drive his assists back up. He is still a good second-line type player, and he should continue to be for a few more years.

Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings (Stock down)

Seider is a restricted free agent after this season, and while there is a lot to like about him long-term, his development has slowed down a little after his Calder Trophy-winning season.

That doesn't mean the 22-year-old won't be a franchise player or a No. 1 defenseman in Detroit, though. He still should be. And it doesn't mean he's not a good player right now. Because he is.

It just means his next contract might be more of a prove-it, bridge-type deal than a long-term megadeal.

Brett Pesce, Carolina Hurricanes (Stock down)

In what is looking to be an extremely thin crop of free-agent defensemen, Pesce is probably at the top of the list. But his contract year is not off to a great start.

The 29-year-old has been limited to seven games and has not had a chance to stand out yet.

Offense has never been a huge part of his game, but as a standout defensive player, he should still have a ton of interest on the open market.