Way-Too-Soon 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Rankings

16.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.3 blocks, 1.8 threes per game, 50.0 three-point percentage, 69.1 true shooting percentage, 4.6 box plus/minus (1st among rookies and 23rd leaguewide)

Based on nothing but numbers, Chet Holmgren is a pretty obvious pick here. He is checking just about every box that the Oklahoma City Thunder couldn't last season.

He's a dynamic, intelligent rim protector. He can handle the ball and shoot. His passing ability could allow him to join a growing group of playmaking 5s who are starting to take over the league.

So, why is he at No. 2 right now?

Chet has the privilege of playing on a playoff-ready roster. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey take a ton of pressure on him. He's had opportunities to show off his versatility, but his role is still pretty well streamlined. This is too reductive, but Holmgren just had to show up and check those boxes. Finish open looks. Deter the players filtered his way. Let the stars shine.