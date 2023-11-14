Celtics' Kristaps Porziņģis: Narrative I Wanted My Own Team Was 'Falsely Pushed'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Kristaps Porziņģis is doing just fine as one of a number of star players on the Boston Celtics roster, and he told reporters Monday that the "narrative" about him wanting his own team was "falsely pushed."

"I never felt that way because today's league is—other than [Denver Nuggets center Nikola] Jokic and [Philadelphia 76ers center Joel] Embiid, it's a guard league," Porziņģis said. "It's mostly guards and small forwards. So I knew that if I want to win, you're going to have to play with somebody. And it was never an issue for me."

He added: "It was always this narrative that was out there that—I think some of you guys that know me closer—know how I am. And of course when you're younger, you're a bit more cocky and arrogant. It's just natural. You mature and get older and you understand things better. I never had a big issue at all."

During the earlier stages of Porziņģis' career when he was with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks, there were rumors that he wouldn't be satisfied if he wasn't the face of the franchise or was considered a secondary option.

Now in Boston, the Latvian star has teamed up with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday to form one of the most star-studded rosters in the league.

The Celtics acquired Porziņģis in a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies during the offseason and he proceeded to sign a two-year, $60 million extension with the franchise. If he wanted to be the face of an organization, would he have signed an extension with a team that already has major stars in Tatum and Brown?

Porziņģis has already become a big-time performer for the Celtics and is earning the respect of Boston fans. Through 10 games, he's averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from deep.

The 28-year-old is seemingly a third option behind Tatum and Brown, though he told reporters he feels that he's "much more effective" in that role on a contender than a No. 1 or No. 2 option elsewhere.

"Honestly, I still play pretty much the same. There might be some games when I don't get as many shots or things like that, but honestly I'm much more effective now than when I was shooting 18 shots per game," Porziņģis said. "So I'm comfortable in this role also. And there's going to be different games and different situations, and I'm going to be ready to step up or be there support these guys, and that's why I'm here."