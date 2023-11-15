7 NFL Teams That Will Have Hardest Decisions to Make in 2024 NFL Draft

7 NFL Teams That Will Have Hardest Decisions to Make in 2024 NFL DraftNovember 15, 2023
Draft season never really ends, but those conversations will only intensify in the late months of the 2023 NFL season.
After all, if you're a fan of the likes of the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears or New York Giants, we wouldn't fault you for often thinking about the 2024 NFL draft.
Yes, that largely means a conversation about quarterbacks.
However, there are plenty of other questions that must be asked. Will the New York Jets prioritize an offensive tackle or a wide receiver? Will the Washington Commanders try to build up a shaky offensive line or focus on their newfound edge-rushing need?
Free agency and trades inevitably will alter some of these perceptions. For now, though, major uncertainty surrounds seven teams.
Arizona Cardinals
So much of this discussion hinges on whether Kyler Murray's return leads to more wins for the Arizona Cardinals.
Sitting an 2-8, they currently hold the No. 4 pick in the draft. Since the Cards have the NFL's third-toughest remaining schedule, though, it's unlikely the quarterback will ignite a late winning streak.
Murray's future is not necessarily contingent on the next two months, especially because his contract is a complicating factor in trade talks. Besides, new coach Jonathan Gannon might want a full season with the Oklahoma product, whose dual-threat talent—if used properly—can be exciting.
But if the Cardinals have a chance to pick Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, they must seriously consider the options.
Murray might not be the long-term solution. Still, if he returns as the starter in 2024, Arizona—even in a subpar year—probably won't struggle to the point of holding an early selection in the 2025 draft.
Chicago Bears
As the Chicago Bears continue a rebuild, they are poised to encounter a roster-shaping fork in the road.
They are expected to hold a pair of early selections in the first round. Along with their own pick, the Bears have the Carolina Panthers' top choice because of the blockbuster trade for the No. 1 spot in 2023.
Most notably, Chicago is dealing with yet another QB conundrum. Should the team stay committed to Justin Fields? Or, if either of those selections could land Williams or Maye, do the Bears pivot? (And, no, I don't believe Tyson Bagent is suddenly an option here.)
One more complication is that second-year coach Matt Eberflus isn't a lock to return in 2024. If a leadership change is made, the new coach may prefer starting with his own quarterback.
There are many factors in play. But no worries, these choices only affect the direction of the franchise.
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love is not the whole problem, but the critical question for the Green Bay Packers is whether he can drive the solution.
Through nine games—Green Bay is 3-6—Love has tallied a modest 58.7 completion percentage with 14 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He's also taken 19 sacks, which can be attributed to a blend of his inexperience and a disappointing offensive line.
Although his contract expires after the 2024 season, his cap number ($7.8 million) is a non-issue. If the Packers want to move on, that wouldn't be challenging.
The franchise could be aggressive and engineer a trade to chase a top quarterback, too. Green Bay holds its own selections in each of the first four rounds, along with an extra second-rounder from the Jets and a third-rounder from the Buffalo Bills.
However, the Packers also have a clear weakness at receiver and likely need to replace longtime left tackle David Bakhtiari. There are many routes Green Bay could take early in the 2024 draft.
New York Giants
Similar to Arizona, the New York Giants are trending toward landing in an advantageous yet complicated spot.
Daniel Jones (knee) will be sidelined for the rest of the season. Although he could be healthy in time for 2024, the Giants are probably going to wind up with a top-five pick. Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito has struggled mightily in two games, and he's the best option.
Jones' contract is an obstacle, and New York doesn't have a cost-conscious way to release him until after 2024. But, again, the Giants—even if they're not good—likely won't be No. 1 pick-level bad with him.
While this conversation may be uncomfortable, New York must be prepared to make a bold decision if the opportunity is available.
New York Jets
All right, let's take a break from quarterbacks. Sort of.
Under the expectation that Aaron Rodgers will return next season, the Jets can prioritize other needs in the 2024 draft. Specifically, those positions are offensive tackle and wide receiver.
Because of the Rodgers trade, though, the Jets' second-round pick will be headed to Green Bay. As much as free agency can be appealing, New York is thin on resources there, too. According to Over the Cap, the team effectively has just $19.1 million to spend—for now.
While left tackle Mekhi Becton is likely safe, the right side has been a revolving door in 2023. Garrett Wilson is a potential star at receiver, but no other wideout beyond Allen Lazard has totaled more than 60 yards in nine games.
Should the Jets bolster the protection around Rodgers or give him more weapons on the outside? Plus, if the Davante Adams dream actually happens, that presumably means trading the first-rounder.
New York faces a delicate choice as it tries to balance a Super Bowl chase and not mortgaging the future.
Minnesota Vikings
In fairness, the Minnesota Vikings won't actually head into April's draft with uncertainty at quarterback. Free agency arrives in March, and Kirk Cousins theoretically will sign a contract at some point during the month.
The unknown, however, is where.
Edge-rushers Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport are also slated to hit free agency. As if that's not enough, Minnesota needs to hammer out an extension for star receiver Justin Jefferson.
Can the Vikings—who have $38.6 million in effective cap space—afford to keep Cousins, Jefferson and one of Hunter or Davenport? Only two of them? There is room to manipulate some money, but that $38.6 million will get swallowed very quickly by Jefferson's deal alone.
How Minnesota navigates a few expensive questions will substantially impact what it does in the first round.
Washington Commanders
Washington is again trapped in the awkward space of not being bad enough for a top pick and not really contending for the playoffs.
Fortunately for the Commanders, second-year quarterback Sam Howell is worth building around. Unfortunately for him, it's widely anticipated that Washington will move on from head coach Ron Rivera. An unstable offseason is likely on the horizon.
In the meantime, the roster already has significant needs on the offensive and defensive lines.
Only the Giants (54) have surrendered more sacks than the Commanders (47). Plus, the team recently traded both Montez Sweat and Chase Young, so the defense is basically starting over on the edge.
The extra second-round pick from Chicago likely means Washington has a trio of top-45 selections on the way. That helps ease the concern about not addressing one of those significant voids immediately.
If the Commanders overhaul the front office and coaching staff, though, the first pick will communicate how priorities have shifted.