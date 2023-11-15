7 NFL Teams That Will Have Hardest Decisions to Make in 2024 NFL Draft

5 of 7

All right, let's take a break from quarterbacks. Sort of.

Under the expectation that Aaron Rodgers will return next season, the Jets can prioritize other needs in the 2024 draft. Specifically, those positions are offensive tackle and wide receiver.

Because of the Rodgers trade, though, the Jets' second-round pick will be headed to Green Bay. As much as free agency can be appealing, New York is thin on resources there, too. According to Over the Cap, the team effectively has just $19.1 million to spend—for now.

While left tackle Mekhi Becton is likely safe, the right side has been a revolving door in 2023. Garrett Wilson is a potential star at receiver, but no other wideout beyond Allen Lazard has totaled more than 60 yards in nine games.

Should the Jets bolster the protection around Rodgers or give him more weapons on the outside? Plus, if the Davante Adams dream actually happens, that presumably means trading the first-rounder.