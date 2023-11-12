NFL Insider on Davante Adams Trade: Jets 'Could Try Again' to Land Raiders WR in 2024

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Could Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams be reunited next season?

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, the New York Jets "inquired" about the superstar wideout at the trade deadline and "they could try again in the offseason."

It would make sense. Adams hasn't exactly been pleased this season with his role in the sputtering Las Vegas Raiders defense, while the Jets haven't had any receivers make a major impact behind top option Garrett Wilson.

The 30-year-old Adams is under contract through the next three seasons, so he'd hardly be a short-term rental. And the Rodgers-Adams pairing helped lead the Packers to six playoff appearances in eight seasons together.