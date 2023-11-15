NFL 2023 MVP Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 11

2 of 4

Hurts' stop atop the favorite's list feels like a product of him quarterbacking the team with the league's best record. The Philadelphia Eagles signal-caller has been quite good at times, but he's playing at a level below last year's.



Hurts has already thrown more interceptions (eight) than he did in 2022 (six) and he's averaging a full yards per rushing attempt less.



On a positive note, Hurts' QB rating is on the upswing and is just below where it was at the end of last season (97.0 versus 101.5). However, his odds aren't all that enticing, and the Eagles have some very tough games on the horizon.



Hurts will play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this week, and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. After that are the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks before an "easy" three-game stretch against the New York Giants (twice) and Arizona Cardinals.

