NFL 2023 MVP Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 10

2 of 4

Michael Owens/Getty Images

We're not going to suggest that Jackson can't earn his second MVP award this season. In fact, we suggested buying into Jackson back in Week 3, when he carried +1200 odds. Fans should, however, exercise caution if targeting Jackson at the current odds.



The potentially reward no longer significantly outweighs the risk.



Jackson has been terrific more often than not this season. He's completing a league-high 71.5 percent of his passes with 1,954 yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions and a 100.8 passer rating. He's also rushed for 440 yards and five touchdowns.



As is the case with Mahomes and Hurts, Jackson could wind up being named MVP simply by being the quarterback for the team with the league's best record. Yes, the Ravens have been that good over the past month. However, Jackson has had the occasional mistake.



The 26-year-old lost a fumble in Baltimore's loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and he had two turnovers in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. he's had nine turnovers on the season, equaling the number of his touchdown passes.



Jackson's lack of prolific passing numbers could cost him when it comes to MVP voting. He remains the preeminent dual-threat quarterback in the NFL, but his style of play is no longer a novelty.

