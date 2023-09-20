NFL 2023 MVP Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 3

2 of 4

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Back in 2019, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was the NFL's unanimous MVP, but he's fallen off the map a bit since. Injuries have plagued his past two campaigns, and Jackson remains relatively low on the list of early favorites.



That could soon change. The 26-year-old has already seen his odds jump from 15-1 to 12-1 over the past week. If you like Jackson's potential, now is the time to jump in on his MVP futures.



Jackson hasn't been perfect. He's thrown one interception and lost a fumble. However, he's also completed 74.5 percent of his passes, thrown for 406 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards.



Perhaps more importantly, Jackson has Baltimore at 2-0 despite losing starting running back J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles and missing star tight end Mark Andrews in Week 1.



The quarterback on the team with the league's best record often finds himself in the MVP conversation at year's end. The Ravens could wind up being that team.

