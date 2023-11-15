10 NBA Starters Who Don't Deserve Starting Role Right Now

4 of 10

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

This might pain however many Killian Hayes believers are left to read, as the No. 7 pick of the 2020 draft is displaying some of the best offense of his career, but that's kind of the point. This might be as good as it gets, and it's just not very good: 10.9 points on 40.2/32.5/77.3 shooting.

No matter how much Pistons coach Monty Williams values Hayes' defense and distributing, those don't offset the problems he presents as a non-scoring threat. He shrinks the offensive end—which is plenty cramped to begin with as Jalen Duren doesn't take threes and Ausar Thompson rarely makes them—and forces franchise centerpiece Cade Cunningham to operate in tight spaces. Even worse, Detroit has viable alternatives who could alleviate that issue in Jaden Ivey (the No. 5 pick in 2022) and Marcus Sasser (this year's No. 25 pick).

"Hayes is a good passer ... but it is hard to justify playing him over Sasser and Ivey with his offensive limitations," B/R's Mo Dakhil wrote. "There has not been a significant defensive difference with Hayes, Sasser or Ivey on the court."