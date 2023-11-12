Warriors' Steve Kerr: 'Zero Thought' of Changing Starting Lineup amid Inconsistency

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is not looking to mess around with his lineup this early into the 2023-24 season.

Golden State is 6-3 to start the season, but players like Andrew Wiggins have started slower than anticipated. Kerr told Kendra Andrews of ESPN that he has given "zero thought" to changing the starting lineup.

Wiggins is averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists through the Warriors first nine games. While this is a small sample size, these numbers are significantly down from his 19, 4.5 and 2.3 career averages.

Wiggins' lower production isn't helped when looking towards advanced stats as he has the second highest turnover-to-assist rate in the NBA and has the lowest Box Plus-Minus.

The Warriors are getting outscored by 8.7 points per 100 possessions when Wiggins is on the court and have a +19.6 net rating when he is on the bench. This all seems like it could signal a starting lineup change, but Kerr's confidence in Wiggins appears to be stronger than a difficult stretch.

Wiggins has been with the team since the 2019-20 season and has been a stable presence with the team, including on the Warriors' NBA Championship run in 2021-22.