5 Young NBA Players Who Need More Minutes

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

When a rookie averages almost 20 minutes and the team has a positive net rating with him on the floor, it is safe to assume that player would at least get the same minutes the following season. Especially if said rookie had hit not one, but two game-winners.

That has not been the case for AJ Griffin.

Last season, Griffin looked like a young rotational piece for the Hawks, but thus far in 2023-24, his minutes have dropped from 19.5 to 9.2. The minutes are hard to come by as the Atlanta Hawks are rolling to start the season with Griffin out of the rotation.

In Griffin's small stints, he has shown improvement, like going from 39 to 45.5 percent from three, albeit on a small sample size. He has only taken 11 threes, so that might be a mirage. The thing is, Griffin is an NBA-level player, which he proved last season.

Atlanta is committed to playing Trae Young and Dejounte Murray above the 34-minute mark to start the year. Behind them is Bogdan Bogdanović, who is averaging 24 minutes a night. De'Andre Hunter and Saddiq Bey occupy the wing positions. There are not enough minutes left for Griffin.