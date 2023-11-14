Rudy Gobert: I Wasn't 'Completely Welcomed' by T-Wolves Fans, Had to 'Earn' Respect

Rudy Gobert: I Wasn't 'Completely Welcomed' by T-Wolves Fans, Had to 'Earn' RespectNovember 14, 2023
Rudy Gobert admitted he had to keep his emotions in check during his first year in Minnesota as Timberwolves fans criticized the team for acquiring the All-Star center.
"I try to stay off my emotions, but I'm a very emotional human being," Gobert told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. "I felt that with the fan base, maybe I wasn't completely welcomed. But at the same time, I knew that I had to earn the respect in a way and that's part of it. When you're good, people are going to cheer for you. When you're not good, people are going to criticize you …"When I look back now, it's part of the process. I guess it comes with the expectations. It's not something magical where [instantly], 'Rudy is here. We're not in the NBA Finals. We're not the best defense in the league.' Maybe they were [disappointed]. It's part of the process. It wasn't great to hear some of the things that I heard, but I had to turn off the emotions a little bit and focus on winning."
Gobert's first season in Minnesota was largely a mess, with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year showing obvious signs of decline while struggling to mesh with fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Given the massive amount of capital the Timberwolves gave up to acquire Gobert—highlighted by four first-round draft picks (three unprotected)—the frustration was understandable.
