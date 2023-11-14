X

    Rudy Gobert: I Wasn't 'Completely Welcomed' by T-Wolves Fans, Had to 'Earn' Respect

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2023

    David Berding/Getty Images

    Rudy Gobert admitted he had to keep his emotions in check during his first year in Minnesota as Timberwolves fans criticized the team for acquiring the All-Star center.

    "I try to stay off my emotions, but I'm a very emotional human being," Gobert told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. "I felt that with the fan base, maybe I wasn't completely welcomed. But at the same time, I knew that I had to earn the respect in a way and that's part of it. When you're good, people are going to cheer for you. When you're not good, people are going to criticize you …"When I look back now, it's part of the process. I guess it comes with the expectations. It's not something magical where [instantly], 'Rudy is here. We're not in the NBA Finals. We're not the best defense in the league.' Maybe they were [disappointed]. It's part of the process. It wasn't great to hear some of the things that I heard, but I had to turn off the emotions a little bit and focus on winning."

    Gobert's first season in Minnesota was largely a mess, with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year showing obvious signs of decline while struggling to mesh with fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns. Given the massive amount of capital the Timberwolves gave up to acquire Gobert—highlighted by four first-round draft picks (three unprotected)—the frustration was understandable.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

