MLB Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions For Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, More

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani's free agency venture just became even more interesting.

While some have wondered whether the two-way star might fetch a pact worth north of $500 million, it may not actually take that much to get him. Not in terms of total value, at least.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported that "people familiar with Ohtani's thinking believe he might be open to a short-term deal with an exceedingly high average annual value." As Gonzalez astutely observed, Ohtani's apparent willingness to take a shorter deal could "open up a host of suitors this offseason."

Not all teams have the resources to commit a half-billion dollars to any one player (even a once-in-a-lifetime talent like this), but a bunch could round up the cash needed to help Ohtani shatter the current record for an annual salary of $43.3 million on a shorter deal. With elbow surgery taking pitching off the table for next season, it could make sense for him to use a small deal to help re-establish his full value before returning to the market for a colossal contract down the line.

Still, if a big spender is willing to give him that long, historically costly contract now, he'd almost certainly put pen to paper.