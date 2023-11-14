MLB Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions For Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, More

MLB Free Agents 2023: Rumors, Predictions For Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, MoreNovember 14, 2023
The MLB hot stove is heating up.
The annual general manager meetings are in the rearview already, and the winter meetings will be here soon. Offseason activity is happening already, and things could really get rolling sooner than later.
That makes this the perfect time to round up the latest free agency buzz from the rumor mill and predict what it will mean for some of the top players on the market.
Short-Term Contract Possible for Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani's free agency venture just became even more interesting.
While some have wondered whether the two-way star might fetch a pact worth north of $500 million, it may not actually take that much to get him. Not in terms of total value, at least.
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported that "people familiar with Ohtani's thinking believe he might be open to a short-term deal with an exceedingly high average annual value." As Gonzalez astutely observed, Ohtani's apparent willingness to take a shorter deal could "open up a host of suitors this offseason."
Not all teams have the resources to commit a half-billion dollars to any one player (even a once-in-a-lifetime talent like this), but a bunch could round up the cash needed to help Ohtani shatter the current record for an annual salary of $43.3 million on a shorter deal. With elbow surgery taking pitching off the table for next season, it could make sense for him to use a small deal to help re-establish his full value before returning to the market for a colossal contract down the line.
Still, if a big spender is willing to give him that long, historically costly contract now, he'd almost certainly put pen to paper.
Prediction: Ohtani signs a 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Three Major-Market Suitors for Cody Bellinger?
This time last year, Cody Bellinger was hoping to convince teams he could bounce back from a rough, injury-riddled stretch.
He won't need to do any convincing this time around. Not after slugging, sprinting and starring his way through the 2023 season. He wound up snagging the second Silver Slugger honor of his career after compiling 26 homers, 20 steals, 97 RBI and 95 runs while slashing .307/.356/.525 over 130 games.
He now has one of the healthier free agent markets among players not named Shohei Ohtani, and Bellinger has the major-market suitors to prove it. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs "are the favorites" to sign Bellinger.
The former Gold Glove winner and MVP is only 28 years old, so he could plenty of good-to-great baseball ahead of him. If teams are convinced that his recent struggles are fully behind him, he could be handsomely paid this offseason.
Prediction: Bellinger signs an 11-year deal with the New York Yankees.
Braves in the Market for an Impact Starting Pitcher?
The Atlanta Braves wouldn't mind increasing their payroll this offseason—especially if it meant adding an impact starter to their rotation.
As The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal noted, none of Atlanta's long-term players had a salary north of $22 million, but the Braves "are willing" to exceed that number "for the right starting pitcher."
Rosenthal proceeded to label Aaron Nola as "perhaps the most intriguing fit," citing his connection with Braves pitching coach Rick Krantiz (both were with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2016 to 2018) and Nola's uncertain future in Philadelphia.
It feels fair to wonder, though, whether the Braves sense a big enough need in their rotation to spend what it will take—in dollars and years—to get Nola. Sonny Gray could be a more sensible option, if Atlanta doesn't want to cough up as much coin and wants to keep the long-term path cleared for its young starters to fill out this rotation. Or maybe the market winds up putting both outside of the Braves' preferred price range.
Prediction: Nola signs a six-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Gray returns to the Minnesota Twins on a three-year contract.