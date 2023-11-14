X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Celebrated by NBA Fans After Win vs. Knicks Without RJ Barrett

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 14, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket during the game against the New York Knicks on November 13, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics lost three of four games to the New York Knicks last season, but they have already made sure things will go differently in 2023-24.

    Boston improved to 2-0 against their Eastern Conference rival this season with a 114-98 victory on Monday at TD Garden. It was the third win in a row for the Celtics, who are now 8-2 on the campaign.

    New York, which was without RJ Barrett because of a migraine, saw its own three-game winning streak come to an end as it fell to 5-5.

    In the first game of the season, the Knicks had no answers for Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porziņģis as they each reached the 30-point mark. It was more of the same this time around with Tatum posting 35 points, seven assists and six rebounds while Porziņģis went for 21 points and six boards against his former team.

    Jaylen Brown also played well with 22 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Sam Hauser provided a spark off the bench with 12 points behind 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range.

    Social media had plenty of praise for the performance:

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    LET HIM COOK <a href="https://t.co/SpSf4JsHh8">pic.twitter.com/SpSf4JsHh8</a>

    Jayson Tatum, Celtics Celebrated by NBA Fans After Win vs. Knicks Without RJ Barrett
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Paul Pierce @paulpierce34

    Tatum is the best American Basketball Player in the World 😎

    Boston Diehards @Boston_Diehards

    The Jayson Tatum MVP campaign rages on <a href="https://t.co/iALahuDS4T">pic.twitter.com/iALahuDS4T</a>

    Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie

    Tatum is top 5 because he can basically not try for 3 quarters then decide it's go time and the next thing you know he has 32

    Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

    20 second half points for Jayson Tatum. His MVP-level start to the year continues.

    CelticsLife.com @celticslife

    Jayson Tatum congrats on the level boost.<br>New level: MVP Level

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Not sure what you say to Knicks defenders about Jayson Tatum right now. These are all insanely difficult shots. Just a superstar playing like a superstar.

    Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

    Tatum has been the best player in the East thus far this season… by far.<br><br>Just a nightmare to defend

    CelticsUnite❶❽ @CelticsUnite18

    These are the games that define a team. Dog fight, rough game, and to still pull out a win is Special.<br><br>This team is different… <a href="https://t.co/fomCBqnJVV">pic.twitter.com/fomCBqnJVV</a>

    Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico

    Heat Culture is real, but we should prob talk about Celtics Culture too.<br><br>Tatum/Brown/Pritchard/Hauser all home grown. White/Kornet each reached new levels of careers since arrivals in Boston. KP might too.<br><br>C's develop players, both via draft and acquisitions, as well as anyone.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    JB ↗️ Porzingis on the lob! 💪 <a href="https://t.co/kZLnr2HPnp">pic.twitter.com/kZLnr2HPnp</a>

    Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

    Nice two-man game between Jaylen Brown and his neighbor Kristaps Porzingis

    New York did its best to compete against one of the league's top teams without Barrett and was in control for extended stretches of the first half. However, a three-pointer at the buzzer from Brown gave the home team plenty of momentum going into the half.

    From there, Boston extended the lead to double digits in the second half and seemingly had an answer every time the Knicks threatened. Even when Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson made back-to-back triples to cut the deficit to three in the fourth quarter, Tatum responded with a four-point play to create some more breathing room.

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    built. different. <a href="https://t.co/ev2O3Fm9Da">pic.twitter.com/ev2O3Fm9Da</a>

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    scenes from a four point play <a href="https://t.co/7bLmLNB4C9">pic.twitter.com/7bLmLNB4C9</a>

    Tatum took over from there with a scoring spurt to put the game away.

    New York simply couldn't match the Celtics' star power in the most important moments, which is a problem many of Boston's opponents have run into this season.

    The Celtics will look to keep things rolling when they hit the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in a potential Eastern Conference playoff preview. New York is also on the road the same day when it faces the Atlanta Hawks.