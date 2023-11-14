Tom Brady Gives Advice to Texans' C.J. Stroud amid MVP Buzz: 'Gotta Stay Focused'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud is in the middle of a transcendent rookie season that has landed him in MVP discussions, but with that comes a new set of pressures and expectations.

So why not turn to the GOAT for some advice?

Stroud appeared on Tom Brady's Let's Go! podcast and asked the legendary quarterback for some advice on keeping distractions at bay and continuing to play at a high level. Brady offered words of encouragement and stressed the difference between the college game and the NFL level (11:00-13:30).

"I think the important thing I really want you to realize is this is now your job," Brady said. "Everyone, when they come to the game, it's a vacation, it's fun for them. … You don't need to be the source of people's entertainment over the course of the season. It's not college anymore. The earlier you get it in your mind that this is a profession and you're a professional and everyone is counting on you."

He continued and said the real season is right around the corner:

"… The process of winning is fun. The memories you're going to have from a great season are fun. The games are fun. The practice and camaraderie is fun. Trying to create fun for everyone else outside of that isn't your responsibility. You're not a camp counselor for everyone's fun activities. You're out there trying to perform, trying to dig deep for your teammates. That requires intense focus for a long period of time. There's discipline that starts in August all the way through the end of the season. And the more you can stay disciplined through that process, the better opportunity you're going to give your team. Like you've been doing. Now you're just about halfway through. …. Football season doesn't start until after Thanksgiving. All the games that matter start in really two weeks. And you've just gotta stay focused."

Stroud, like every other quarterback who ever played the game, will probably never get to Brady's level as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler, but he is off to an incredible start in his rookie season.

He has completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 2,626 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions and has a Texans team that was a combined 11-38-1 the past three seasons in the playoff race at 5-4.

The Ohio State product led game-winning drives in each of the last two contests against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals and has been one of the biggest storylines of the season.