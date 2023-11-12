Texans' C.J. Stroud Put in MVP Conversation by NFL Fans After Win vs. Bengals

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud followed up his dominant performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 by taking down the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the Houston Texans winning 30-27.

Stroud passed for 356 yards and a touchdown, adding eight more yards on the ground to go along with a rushing score.

The Texans put up 544 yards of offense, recording 28 first downs as head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense forced two Joe Burrow interceptions.

Stroud has not only looked like one of the best rookies in the league, but one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Fans and former players alike took notice.

The Texans moved to 5-4 after the win, now just one game back of the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South. It's not hard to imagine Stroud leading Houston to the team's first postseason appearance since 2019.