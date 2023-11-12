X

    Texans' C.J. Stroud Put in MVP Conversation by NFL Fans After Win vs. Bengals

    zach bacharContributor INovember 12, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 12: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    C.J. Stroud followed up his dominant performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 by taking down the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, with the Houston Texans winning 30-27.

    Stroud passed for 356 yards and a touchdown, adding eight more yards on the ground to go along with a rushing score.

    The Texans put up 544 yards of offense, recording 28 first downs as head coach DeMeco Ryans' defense forced two Joe Burrow interceptions.

    Stroud has not only looked like one of the best rookies in the league, but one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Fans and former players alike took notice.

    NFL @NFL

    CJ STROUD. Dude is balling.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsCIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/kECSNGbyLL">https://t.co/kECSNGbyLL</a> <a href="https://t.co/HxzauRVvAW">pic.twitter.com/HxzauRVvAW</a>

    Darius Slay @bigplay24slay

    Cj stroud should be in the MVP conversation..

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    CJ Stroud is going to work himself into the MVP conversation! This team was supposed to be a few years away from contending! He is elevating those around him. Noah Brown 6 Rec. 150yards. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/2vaJa3zQMt">pic.twitter.com/2vaJa3zQMt</a>

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    CJ Stroud has entered the MVP conversation.

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    Demeco Ryans should be front runner for coach of the year. <br><br>CJ Stroud should be firmly in the MVP conversation.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    If you're having MVP conversations and the name Stroud isn't a part of them then you're talking to people who don't know a thing about great QB play!

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Rookie of the Year is nice...<br><br>C.J. Stroud needs to be in the MVP conversation.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    CJ STROUD KEEPS SHINING 🌟<br><br>The rookie takes down Joe Burrow and Bengals 30-27 <a href="https://t.co/dYmIBQdDe0">pic.twitter.com/dYmIBQdDe0</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    C.J. Stroud hit the "O-H" in Ohio 🙌<br><br>📺 CBS <a href="https://t.co/iGkCZAwuDU">pic.twitter.com/iGkCZAwuDU</a>

    JPAFootball @jasrifootball

    You just knew CJ Stroud was leading the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> down the field for a game winning field goal<br><br>Ice in his veins. <a href="https://t.co/7QhcyKTgCK">pic.twitter.com/7QhcyKTgCK</a>

    Jordan Pun @Texans_Thoughts

    CJ Stroud when Houston needs a game winning drive <a href="https://t.co/lTIJPlvBig">pic.twitter.com/lTIJPlvBig</a>

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    CJ Stroud and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> are unbelievable. Again.

    The Texans moved to 5-4 after the win, now just one game back of the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC South. It's not hard to imagine Stroud leading Houston to the team's first postseason appearance since 2019.

    On the other hand, Cincinnati fell to 5-4 as the Bengals are still unable to climb out of the bottom of the AFC North.

