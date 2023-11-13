Bucks' Jae Crowder Out 8 Weeks; Will Undergo Surgery on Adductor, Abdominal Injuries

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Jae Crowder for multiple months.

On Monday, the Bucks announced Crowder will be sidelined for approximately eight weeks after undergoing surgery for the left adductor and abdominal tear he suffered.

The announcement explained he suffered a left groin injury during Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic and underwent further evaluation, revealing the extent of his injuries.

Crowder has played nine games with two starts for the Bucks this season and is averaging 8.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists a night while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 51.6 percent from deep.

This is another injury for Milwaukee, which was without Damian Lillard for the loss to the Magic. However, Lillard's calf injury did not sideline him for long since he is expected to play in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls.

While Crowder is a role player for a team with championship expectations, the timing of the setback is less than ideal.

The Bucks have been inconsistent during a 5-4 start, and Giannis Antetokounmpo called out the team's overall defense following the loss to Orlando. Crowder has been known throughout his career for his physical style of play on the defensive end, and his versatility and ability to guard multiple positions is an asset on that side of the floor.

Milwaukee's defense, which is 25th in the league, per NBA.com, might struggle even more while he is out.

Crowder has played for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Bucks throughout a career that dates back to the 2012-13 campaign.