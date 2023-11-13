Heisman Trophy 2023 Odds: Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr. Among Favorites

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

The Heisman Trophy race seems to be a four-player contest as the college football season hits the stretch run.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is the favorite at +110 (bet $100 to win $110). He is followed by LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (+320), Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (+380) and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+475).

Those are the only four players with lower odds than Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who are well behind at +4,000 and +5,000, respectively:

1. Bo Nix, +110

2. Jayden Daniels, +320

3. Michael Penix Jr., +380

4. Marvin Harrison Jr., +475

5. Carson Beck, +4,000

6. Jalen Milroe, +5,000

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who won it last season, is all but out of the race at +20,000.

While Nix holds the current lead, the nature of this season's schedule means the award is still very much up in the air.

Nix and Penix are on track to meet each other again in the Pac-12 Championship Game if the Ducks and Huskies continue to take care of business. That game could be for a spot in the College Football Playoff, and either quarterback could propel himself to the top of the list with a transcendent performance.

Harrison could do the same with a dominant showing in the highly anticipated rivalry clash with Michigan. The Ohio State wide receiver had three touchdowns in Saturday's win against Michigan State and may end up being the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft if he continues to overwhelm opposing defenses.

The Heisman, much like the four CFP spots, is still up for grabs in what should should be a thrilling conclusion to the season.

