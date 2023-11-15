Seth Rollins' 8 Most Memorable Feuds in WWE

1 of 8

"Good friends, better enemies" is the perfect summary for Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose, a storyline that lasted the latter's entire WWE run.

Their roots in The Shield are well-documented, but their many feuds that followed were what really elevated them to the upper echelon of the card, starting with Rollins' betrayal of Ambrose and Roman Reigns and the collapse of The Shield in June 2014.

Reigns quickly transitioned into a main event role while Rollins and Ambrose settled their differences on their own. Their ruthless rivalry dominated the second half of the year and saw them wage war in a lumberjack contest, a Street Fight and a Hell in a Cell match—all won by The Architect.

They renewed hostilities less than a year later in the summer of 2015, this time over the then-WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins again emerged victorious in a grueling ladder match to retain the title.

It wasn't until Money in the Bank 2016 that Ambrose finally got one over on Rollins by cashing in his newly won Money in the Bank briefcase on him to capture the title. They went on to bury the hatchet as part of a Shield reunion in 2017 and win tag team gold twice before Ambrose turned on Rollins in October 2018 in a reversal of their previous roles.