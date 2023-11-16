AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before Full GearNovember 16, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before Full Gear
Just days before AEW presents its annual November extravaganza, Full Gear, the company rolled into the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California for the go-home episode of Dynamite.
Wednesday's broadcast featured the latest from AEW World Champion MJF, a high-stakes match in the women's division, a preview of Saturday's AEW International Championship battle between Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley, and a monumental street fight that served as the latest in the battle between Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and the Don Callis Family.
What went down, how did it affect Saturday's pay-per-view event (available on B/R) and how did each segment grade out?
Find out with this recap of the November 15 broadcast.
Match Card
- Street Fight: Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight vs. The Don Callis Family (Brian Cage, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Konosuke Takeshita)
- Orange Cassidy and Hook vs. Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta
- The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander
- Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue (winner advances to Full Gear)
- MJF promo
- Cassidy and Hook took the fight to their Blackpool Combat Club opponents, showing the toughness needed to hang with Moxley and Yuta.
- On the same night that there is a street fight booked for the main event, maybe don't water it down right out of the gate by booking a brawl to start the show.
- Hook staring down Moxley, unafraid of the former world champion, was a nice touch and enhanced the aura of the FTW champ.
- Yuta pinning Hook was not nearly as big a deal as it should have been. The latter very, very rarely loses. It should have meant a lot more.
AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy may defend against Jon Moxley at Full Gear but Freshly Squeezed and his partner, Hook, wasted little time sending a message to the former AEW World champion and his partner, Wheeler Yuta, at the top of Wednesday's show.
A competitive matchup concluded with Cassidy and Moxley brawling at ringside while Yuta trapped Hook in the seatbelt pin and scored the win.
Afterward, Moxley suggested Cassidy is shaken and that he will win the International Championship Saturday night.
The finish was smart in that it preserved Cassidy and Moxley while highlighting the intensifying rivalry between the two. It also put Yuta over as a potential challenger to Hook's FTW Championship, presumably as soon as Saturday night, if Tony Khan saw fit.
A solid way to kick off the night's show.
Result
Moxley and Yuta def. Hook and Cassidy
Grade
B
Top Moments and Takeaways
Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland Face-to-Face
- "You are dumber than you were two years ago when your dumbass got fired," Page came out firing on the mic. He added a line about his fiancee leaving him, which fired up Strickland even more.
- "At Full Gear, I am your judge, I am your jury, and I am your executioner," Page warned his PPV opponent.
- Page reiterated the stipulations for the segment, reminding Strickland that they do not include Prince Nana, before laying the manager out with a barrage of right hands.
Hangman Page's face-to-face promo with Swerve Strickland would have meant more as the final bit of build to their Texas Deathmatch had we not seen the fired-up, vengeful former world champ attack and drive Swerve through a table a week ago.
Here, it was a verbal barrage from Page with no retort by the heel, just a beatdown by Page on Prince Nana.
It was a segment in which Page looked and sounded like the impassioned Hangman that fans initially fell in love with, but failed to build any additional hype to a match that was effectively built in the first place.
Strickland having one last opportunity to hammer his point home and put Page on blast would have elevated this exponentially and gone a long way in ensuring their match is the most anticipated on the Full Gear card.
Grade
C
Top Moments and Takeaways