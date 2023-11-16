AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before Full Gear

3 of 3

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Hangman Page's face-to-face promo with Swerve Strickland would have meant more as the final bit of build to their Texas Deathmatch had we not seen the fired-up, vengeful former world champ attack and drive Swerve through a table a week ago.

Here, it was a verbal barrage from Page with no retort by the heel, just a beatdown by Page on Prince Nana.

It was a segment in which Page looked and sounded like the impassioned Hangman that fans initially fell in love with, but failed to build any additional hype to a match that was effectively built in the first place.

Strickland having one last opportunity to hammer his point home and put Page on blast would have elevated this exponentially and gone a long way in ensuring their match is the most anticipated on the Full Gear card.

Grade

C

Top Moments and Takeaways