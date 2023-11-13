Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt Cleared for Return to Play Progression Amid Heel Injury

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Los Angeles Lakers got their record back to .500 with Sunday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers, and even more good news is on the way.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Monday that swingman Jarred Vanderbilt, who has missed the first 10 games of the season with bursitis in his left heel, has been cleared by team doctors to begin "a return to play progression."

The Lakers acquired Vanderbilt from the Utah Jazz at last season's trade deadline. In 26 games in Los Angeles, he averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.9 percent from the field. The defensive specialist was often tasked with guarding the opposing team's top offensive threat. He was rewarded with a four-year, $48 million contract extension in September.

Without Vanderbilt in the lineup, the Lakers are giving up 115.9 points per game, which ranks 21st in the NBA. Los Angeles has held an opponent under 100 points just once so far this season. Vanderbilt's energy and defensive versatility should help change that when he's able to get back onto the floor.

Getting Vanderbilt back comes at an important time for the Lakers. Star forward LeBron James sat out Sunday's game against the Blazers with a left calf contusion, so Los Angeles needs as much frontcourt depth as possible if he's forced to miss more time. In James' absence, Anthony Davis took the reins and dropped 30 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's 116-110 victory.