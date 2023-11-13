NFL Rumors: Bucs' Baker Mayfield Expected to Play vs. Purdy, 49ers amid Thumb Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to play in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mayfield played through a thumb injury he picked up in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Tennessee Titans. Schefter reported Buccaneers trainers didn't find any major issues when examining the thumb Monday morning.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the situation was "worth monitoring" prior to the follow-up tests:

Mayfield finished 18-of-29 for 278 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Tennessee. The performance continued what has been a solid season for the 28-year-old, who has thrown for 2,143 yards, 14 touchdowns and five picks through nine games.

The Bucs are 4-5 and only a half-game behind the New Orleans Saints for first place in the NFC South, which is better than where many forecasted them to be at this point. Mayfield has undoubtedly contributed to the team overachieving a bit.

The 49ers will present a stiff test this week.

San Francisco snapped a three-game losing skid by hammering the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3 on Sunday. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had just 185 passing yards and two interceptions, and he was sacked five times.

Week 10 offered a reminder of how good the Niners defense can be at its best, and Chase Young, who had 0.5 sacks in his debut, is making a seamless transition along the line.