Stein on Klay Thompson Contract Rumors: No NBA Execs Predict Star Will Leave Warriors

Klay Thompson is off to a disappointing start to the 2023-24 season, but that is reportedly not going to impact his long-term future with the Golden State Warriors.

NBA insider Marc Stein said the widespread expectation around the league is that Thompson will remain with the Warriors and not test free agency.

"With Klay, it might be a little bit more complicated just because all the financial implications of a new contract in this new CBA, the Warriors are still trying to get a handle on that," Stein said on Warriors Pregame Live. "But I just can't picture him in another uniform and look, his father, former NBA player, Mychal Thompson, he said it best. He's not going anywhere. He's a dub. Those are Mychal Thompson's words and I think he's got a pretty good handle on the Klay Thompson beat.

"... [That's] one where you would really struggle when you talk to other front offices to try to find one that would predict Klay Thompson leaving Golden State."

Stein added that while some teams thought Draymond Green would exit Golden State last summer, almost no one believes Thompson will consider leaving. Green ultimately pledged his loyalty to the Warriors and signed a new four-year, $100 million contract.

Thompson, who missed 30 months of action due to Achilles and knee injuries from 2019 to 2022, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He and the Warriors did not get close to reaching a long-term extension before the season, and Thompson is currently in the worst shooting slump of his career.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 16.1 points, his worst average since his rookie season, while shooting a career-worst 34.7 percent from three-point range. While Thompson's stats will undergo positive regression at some point, we're 10 games into the season and he's looked nowhere near capable of being a second in command next to Stephen Curry.