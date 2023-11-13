Fantasy Alert: Dolphins' De'Von Achane Could Play vs. Raiders in Return from Injury

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the team has opened the 21-day window for running back De'Von Achane to be activated off injured reserve.

Achane could potentially return to the field as early as Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after having missed the last four games due to a knee injury.

Should the Dolphins decline to activate the third-round pick before the 21-day window closes, he'd be transferred back to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. One wouldn't expect it to come to that based on McDaniels' initial comments about the IR designation.

"It wasn't like a black-and-white decision where it was obvious," he said in October. "But it was something that [general manager Chris Grier] and I knew was the best thing for the team, which always coincides with being the best thing for that particular athlete.

"He's in great hands. [His rehab] is going to be diligent. Like I said, it was not black and white whether or not to put him on IR, but just knowing all factors, we thought it was the best for the team for sure."

Even though his Week 11 status is still up in the air, fantasy football managers will be rejoicing that there's at least a light at the end of the tunnel.

The 5'9", 188-pound ball-carrier was a revelation over a three-game span earlier this year. He ran for 455 yards and five touchdowns during the stretch before getting injured. He's still 25th in rushing yards (461) despite being out for more games (five) than he has played (four).