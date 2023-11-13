James Harden on Clippers Losses: 'All in This Together... We Know the Bigger Picture'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

James Harden isn't pointing fingers after the Los Angeles Clippers dropped their fifth straight game following his trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

"All of us, man, we're all in this together," he told reporters following Sunday's 105-101 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies when asked if one player was attempting to be a leading voice in the locker room.

"It's not just one person. We're all trying to figure it out together. So we all got positive energy, all trying to figure it out, and obviously, it's tough losing games consecutively. But we're all in this thing together. We know the bigger picture."

An adjustment period was expected when the Clippers finally landed Harden. The process of integrating him into a squad that included Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook was made more difficult by the fact the season had started. Harden's standoff with Philly meant he didn't go through the regular preparations prior to opening night, either.

The early returns are nevertheless raising some concerns.

The 10-time All-Star set the exact wrong tone with his "I am a system" comment during his introductory press conference. He didn't sound like a player who'd be willing to cede some influence to his high-profile teammates.

In addition, that mindset doesn't reflect the fact Harden is no longer the same player he was when he won an MVP and led the NBA in scoring for three straight seasons. Through four games with L.A., he's averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field.

It doesn't help that the Sixers are 8-1 and thriving without Harden. Tyrese Maxey is blossoming in a bigger offensive role and just had his first 50-point game in a 137-126 win over the Indiana Pacers.