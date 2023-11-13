Anthony Edwards: 'We Got Cussed Out' at Halftime by Wolves Coach During Warriors Win

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have reeled off six straight wins to sit at an impressive 7-2 on the season, but the coaching staff isn't allowing them to rest on their hot start.

Assistant coach Elston Turner "cussed out" his team after what he deemed to be a lackluster first half in Sunday's win over the Golden State Warriors, according to star Anthony Edwards.

"At halftime we got cussed out. We didn't want to get cussed out at the end of the game. ... He came in here with a little attitude. We ain't used to that so we had to change it up," Edwards told reporters after the game.

The Warriors were unable to make the Wolves pay for their sloppiness on the defensive end during a 51-point first half that was endemic of Golden State's struggles this season. Stephen Curry was again spectacular, finishing with a game-high 38 points, but the rest of the roster spent the evening clanging shots off the rim.

Golden State players not named Curry made just seven of their 30 attempts from three-point range, and no other Warrior had more than 16 points.

Turner's frustration with the Wolves is the difference between box-score watching and seeing the actual play on the floor. One could have easily surmised based on the Warriors' dreadful field goal percentage that Minnesota was locked in throughout the game.

That wasn't the case. The Wolves' rotations were sloppy and they seemed to be resting on the fact the Warriors could not buy a bucket.