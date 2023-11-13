Zion Williamson: 'I'm Trusting the Process. I'm Trying My Best to Buy in Right Now'

Jonathan Bachman/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have dropped five straight games, and Zion Williamson is not happy.

Williamson spoke to reporters after Sunday's 136-124 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, saying he's been taking a "backseat" at the behest of management.

"Last year, we had a team meeting and we brought up some things I can do better, especially with buying into the program. Right now, it's tough," Williamson said. "I'm taking a little bit of a backseat right now. I'm trusting the process. I'm trying my best to buy in right now."

Williamson is the healthiest he's been in more than two years, but this has arguably been the worst stretch of basketball of his career. He's averaging a career-low 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Brandon Ingram takes on the starring role and he plays a 2A/2B role with CJ McCollum.

After a promising 4-1 start, things have fallen apart. New Orleans has lost five straight, four of which have been by double digits.

It's been the first time Williamson's health has been a secondary question to his play. The wild efficiency that has defined Williamson throughout his NBA career has not been there this season. His 51.5 field goal percentage is more than eight percent worse than his career average.

It's also a bit surprising that the Pelicans would ask Williamson—their player with by far the highest ceiling—to cede control of the offense. His lack of reliability staying healthy may play a factor, but basketball is generally a pretty simple sport. You put the ball in your superstar's hands and ride that wave.